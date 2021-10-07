The Masked Singer 's Baby says his costume may have 'freaked out' viewers, but he loved it

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday night's episode of The Masked Singer.

Nobody puts Baby in a corner. If you're The Masked Singer, you just send them on home.

Tonight, Bull kicked things off with the splits and a Britney Spears tribute, Hamster did another Elvis-esque version of "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," and Skunk proved once again that she's got some major pipes. In one of season 6's wildest moments yet, we met a new Wildcard, the Pepper, and panelist Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg was the last to get her first impression guess in, so she was forced to eat a hot pepper. Ironically, Baby wasn't the only person on that stage who needed milk, as McCarthy-Wahlberg pleaded for (and was granted) a glass to help with the heat. She guzzled it so fast she had milk dripping off her face, and spent the remainder of the episode with a fan pointed at her mouth.

In the end, despite his highly entertaining operatic rendition of The Flintstones theme song (yes, really), Baby was eliminated from the competition. The panel really struggled with this one. Robin Thicke stuck with his first impression of Chuck Norris, Nicole Scherzinger initially put Michael Caine but went with James Corden, Ken Jeong bounced from Hugh Jackman to Gordon Ramsay, and McCarthy-Wahlberg started with Kurt Russell but landed on Bruce Willis.

No one ended up adding a point to their Golden Ear Trophy tally, because the grown man inside the Baby costume was unmasked to reveal comedian and actor Larry the Cable Guy. Ahead of the reveal, he chatted with EW about his time on the show.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Does the Baby costume haunt your dreams?

LARRY THE CABLE GUY: No, not at all. You know what, I was just glad that they had a suit I can fit in. That was the best part of the whole thing. I'm Greg Brady, I'm Johnny Bravo — I fit in the suit, so that's the one I took. The reason I like the suit is it got everybody talking, it was something completely different. And I enjoyed the suit because I didn't have a lot of mobility. Therefore, there was not really a lot of choreography that the Baby could do. So instead of having to put the costume on and go sit through choreography for a couple hours a day, I didn't have to do that because I couldn't move. So those were two upsides to the costume. Now, the downsides were I couldn't really see very good. I only saw straight ahead; I couldn't see sides or anything. And I couldn't walk really, so I had to shuffle everywhere I went. I just had a little bit of mobility, obviously with my arms, but as far as doing anything else — oh, and it was hot. So I'm glad I couldn't do any choreography because I probably would have passed out. Other than that, it had downsides and upsides.

I think the Baby costume is the biggest one yet on the show. What was the actual costume itself like?

It was one piece. The baby itself, you kind of stepped in it. You put your arms in it, you stepped into the leg and they pulled the arms up to you and you put the arms on. Then before I got in the arms, I had little pins, so I had to hook this suit to my belt loops to keep it up. And then I put my arms through there, the baby's arms, then they'd pull that up, and they zip it up. They tightened it up in the back, and they got it real tight. Then they lowered the head on, and then it had some snaps and they would connect it to the baby suit. It took three people to get the suit on — kind of like in my house, it takes three people to get my pants on — so I was definitely used to it.

It was a crazy suit. I know a lot of the older people were freaked out by the baby. They thought it was a freaky character. A lot of the kids though, from what I'm understanding, most people's kids thought it was awesome. They thought it was hilarious. They loved the Baby. They thought it was cute. The parents were freaked out. But then once once I started singing an operatic version of "Meet the Flintstones" and the comedy started coming through, then the parents warmed up to the Baby and I think the opera coming out of the baby then scared the kids.

Why did you choose that song?

I knew the words. [Laughs] No. Ever since I was a kid, I loved singing like that, it's fun. You walk around the house and you just pop into Gilligan's Island, or something, and you just make a funny version of it. But I've been doing that since I was a kid. And one time on The Tonight Show a long time ago, they had a bit where they said you had to do something different to earn your plugs while you're on the show. And I did an operatic version of "Armour Hot Dogs." And I've just always done that. I think it's funny. It's different. So I just thought that would be cool. Look, I've heard these people sing in rehearsal. You know, you go there, you're getting your Baby suit on, and you hear people singing. They're unbelievable singers from what I heard. I didn't know who anybody was. But I just knew they can all sing. And now that I sit at home and watch the show, wow, there's some good singers. I'm a comedian, so I was just going for something fun, something completely different, something that would just be entertaining. Something that people will talk about the next day and go, "Man, you know, that operatic version of The Flintstones theme was Larry the Cable Guy, who would have thought?" That kind of thing. So that's all I was going for. I wanted to fool the panel, which I did. So everything I wanted to do, I got done.

Were there any clues about yourself that stumped you?

No, I mean, because all the clues were basically when I was part of the comedy group, when I was part of the Rat Pack, and all the references to speed and cars. So they were incorporating my Blue Collar Comedy in with the Cars and my movies. When they said I replaced [Arnold] Schwarzenegger in a movie, I think that really stumped them. Because they thought it was some kind of action hero after they said that. That movie I did, [Jingle All the Way 2], where I replaced Schwarzenegger, I mean that was like 10 years ago, so obviously they're not really gonna remember much of that. So I think that kind of had them stumped as well.

What surprised you the most about the show?

Man, I don't really think I had a lot of surprises. It was just fun. Everybody was super fun and super nice, and it was a great time. It's a fun set to be on. There were no negatives at all. I've kind of been slowing down you know, and I don't want to be on the road as much. I want to spend time at the house, and so it really takes a lot of prying to get me out of the house to go do something. So it just shows how much fun the show is basically, because I went out there for nine days, 10 days. And that's a good feat to do, as people that work with me know — if it's not just a weekend and I'm not at home, I'm not doing it. So just the fact that they got me out of the house for 10 days, and it was everything they said it would be. They said it would be fun and you would have a blast, and it was all that stuff. I'm glad I did it. It's all about entertaining and making people laugh and doing something fun that's totally different, and that's what it was.

I was probably one of the best parts that they've had on The Masked Singer. And if it wasn't for me, they would probably be gone next year, but I have reinvigorated the show and brought a whole bunch of new faces on their program. So I think if they go another 10 years, and they have like this big celebration, they should look back at this moment, and say, "Larry the Cable Guy singing opera 'Flintstones' is the reason we're here today." [Laughs]

