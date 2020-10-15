'The Masked Singer': Baby Alien's star burns out. At least he stumped the entire panel

Spoiler alert! This story contains details from the Oct. 14 episode of "The Masked Singer," including the identity of the revealed celebrity contestant.

Ready for the (Group) B-side of the playoffs?

Wednesday's "Masked Singer" narrowed the talent pool even further as five became four from Group B, which at the top of the hour consisted of Serpent, Crocodile, Baby Alien, Whatchamacallit and Seahorse.

Comedian Joel McHale returned for a second week in a row, to serve as guest panelist, dishing his suspicions alongside the show's in-house investigators: Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

In addition to the clue packages, items referencing the challengers' childhoods were brought to the stage.

Here's how it all went down:

Catch up on last week: 'Masked Singer' reveal of Giraffe shocks Robin Thicke

Congrats! Robin Thicke's fiancée April Love Geary announces she's 'pregnant ... again' with baby bump photo on Instagram

Serpent

Serpent is out to be a part of "Masked Singer" hisss-tory. More

Clues: We witnessed two croissant sightings in Serpent's clue package, so it appears he's staying carbo-hydrated; $2 also seems significant. It's the amount in his account when he fell on hard times and it was shown on a poster at a retail store where Serpent worked while he was struggling financially.

After Serpent charmed with Maren Morris' "The Bones," a baby bottle served as his childhood clue. "This baby bottle should get your wheels turning," Serpent said.

Guesses: McCarthy thought of "Private Practice" actor Taye Diggs, while McHale thought of another player from the Shondaland universe, "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams. Scherzinger, clearly seeing the light, or "the coming of the sun," thought of "Back At One" singer Brian McKnight.

A pervasive theory around the internet is that Serpent is Leslie Odom Jr. He played Dr. Arbuthnot in 2017's "Murder on the Orient Express," which fits with the mannequin dressed in scrubs from this week's package. And their voices do sound s-s-similar.

'We've lost control!': 'Masked Singer' contestant removes mask before even being eliminated

Crocodile

Crocodile hopes to tell the competition, "See ya later, alligator." More

Clues: Crocodile revealed that when he presented his first paycheck to his dad, his pop swelled with pride and was moved to tears. As far as objects we should keep our eyes on, the package presented a flag bearing a skull and crossbones, a can of hairspray and a photo of a croc family reunion from 2014.

If Crocodile continues fun performances like his rendition of Britney Spears' "Toxic," it'll be easy to get addicted to this contestant.

A crocodile piñata full of little dolphins served as his childhood clue. "I just cracked the case wide open, because this clue has an important porpoise to it," he shared.

Guesses: Scherzinger envisioned "American Idol" runner-up Adam Lambert, while Jeong pictured "Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer Lenny Kravitz. McHale went his own way, guessing singer/actor Harry Connick Jr.

To us, Scherzinger feels the warmest. There's no denying Lambert and the challenger sound alike. Also, in 2014, Lambert returned to "Idol" as a guest mentor, which might be what the family reunion is referencing.

Story continues