Masked gang carrying knives set fire to Abbey Road restaurant

Monak, an Asian fusion restaurant in St John's Wood, was attacked

A masked gang set a restaurant on London’s Abbey Road on fire on Friday night, forcing diners out into the street.

Monak, an Asian fusion venue in St John’s Wood, was set upon by a gang carrying knives at around 10.30pm.

Nobody was injured in the attack and no arrests have been made.

The restaurant said in an Instagram post on Saturday afternoon: “We are devastated to announce that our restaurant has been affected by a fire. We are grateful for the efforts of the firefighters and the community for their support.

“We are working hard to get back on our feet and look forward to welcoming you back as soon as possible. In the meantime, thank you for continuing to support us and following our rebuilding journey.”

Shattered glass on the floor of the restaurant

They added: “We wanted to take a moment to address our customers who were present during the fire.

“We are sorry that you had to witness this traumatic event, but we are grateful for your safety and cooperation during the evacuation.

“We are determined to rebuild our restaurant and continue to provide the food and experience that we know you love. Thank you for continuing to support us during this difficult time, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.

“Thanks for our staff and security members who were present during the fire. Your professionalism and determination during this difficult situation were remarkable.”

Online footage of the incident captured smoke and flames pouring from the restaurant.

Firefighters at the scene of the incident

One resident told MyLondon: “I saw people screaming so something was going on. I thought it was teenagers having a Friday night brawl. Then I saw flames in the restaurant.”

They added: “The restaurant looks like it will be out of action anyway because of significant fire damage.

“There were some people with masks and balaclavas, it was almost military style.

“I did speak to some of the diners. A woman said it was something to do with gasoline. Another said the fire almost got to his feet but he got out.”

The restaurant is yards away from where The Beatles were pictured on the zebra crossing for their famous album cover.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Police were called at around 10.30pm on Friday, April 28, to reports that a number of males had entered a restaurant in Abbey Road, NW8, threatening staff with knives and starting a fire.

“The males made off prior to the arrival of police. The fire was extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

“An investigation is under way to identify and arrest those responsible, led by dedicated detectives from Central West CID.

“This will include analysis of all available CCTV among other lines of inquiry. There has been no arrest at this stage.”