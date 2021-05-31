The Masked Dancer star shares son's adorable reaction to their unmasking

Photo credit: ITV

The Masked Dancer spoilers follow.

This was one MAJOR The Masked Dancer secret – so much so their own son didn't know they were on the show!

Louise Redknapp was unmasked as Flamingo on Sunday night (May 30) and took to Instagram after the show to reveal just how surprised her 12-year-old son Beau – who she shares with former husband Jamie Redknapp – was to see her pop off that pink head.

The clip showed the two watching the show together on the sofa as the former Eternal singer encouraged him to watch the specific moment she was unmasked. Beau was visibly shocked and sat open-mouthed before asking, "What!?" as Louise giggled.

"I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then," she wrote in the caption alongside a crying laughing emoji.

"Always be yourself... unless you can be – flamingo then always be a flamingo!" she also joked alongside the upload, which included the video (which you can check out above) as well as photos of herself in costume.



"Thanks for having me... Masked Dancer – was so much fun to get out the house and do some dancing! Thanks to all the team who work on the show and all the incredibly talented dancers and choreographers was a pleasure to work with you all," she added.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2016 finalist joked as she was unmasked that she 'needed to get out the house' after a year at home due to coronavirus restrictions. "It's been great and it's brought a massive smile to my face!" she added.

Monday's (May 31) show saw another exciting reveal when Beetroot was revealed to be none other than Dita Von Tease. Before that, Jordan Banjo was revealed as Viper.

There's still plenty more unmaskings to come, though!

The Masked Dancer continues tomorrow night (Tuesday, June 1) at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.



