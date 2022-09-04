The Masked Dancer, review: Saturday night's weirdest show returns with Peter Crouch onboard

Michael Hogan
·2 min read
Astronaut (aka the actor Jesse Metcalfe) competes in The Masked Dancer - ITV/Kieron McCarron
Astronaut (aka the actor Jesse Metcalfe) competes in The Masked Dancer - ITV/Kieron McCarron

This Astronaut definitely wasn’t over the moon. American actor Jesse Metcalfe removed his space helmet and became the first contestant eliminated from The Masked Dancer (ITV). Like the choreographic equivalent of Nasa’s Artemis rocket, his routine failed to achieve lift-off. Ironic, given how the opening sequence had been themed around lunar travel.

Many viewers exclaimed “Who?” at Metcalfe, who is best known for appearing in Desperate Housewives 15 years ago. At least judge Oti Mabuse recognised him. “He was my high school crush!” she exclaimed.

During last year’s debut series, we were treated to such surreal sights as Craig Revel Horwood cutting some rug in a Knickerbocker Glory costume, Dita Von Teese dressed as a burlesque beetroot and Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards throwing disco shapes inside a rubber chicken.

For this second run of The Masked Singer’s twinkle-toed sister show, the garb is even more gloriously random. We’ll be wowed by the fancy footwork of Prawn Cocktail, Sea Slug, Odd Socks and, most outlandish of all, Onomatopoeia. Yes, they’re now basing outfits on linguistic terms. Just pity the poor caption-writer who has to spell it.

As the flamboyantly disguised contest returned, there was a change of personnel on the panel. With comedian Mo Gilligan tied up with touring (not to mention his Channel 4 commitments), former footballer Peter Crouch came off the sub’s bench. His sole qualification for the job? Busting out robotics to celebrate scoring for England back in 2006. TV careers have been based on less.

He joined “dance detectives” Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall in trying to work out who was perspiring profusely behind those masks. Crouch proved a likeable addition, took the absurd game endearingly seriously and made multiple guesses for each dancer - including Boris Johnson for Candlestick. Which would certainly be a surprise twist to his post-Downing Street career.

The opening episode saw six of the 12 mystery celebrities trip the light fantastic. Candlestick danced off against Scissors in what host Joel Dommett called “a health and safety nightmare”. Odd Socks put her best foot forward. Pillar & Post became the show’s first ever dancing duo. And Ross made his traditional "Mary Berry?" guess for elegant mover Prawn Cocktail.

The Masked Dancer isn’t as compelling as The Masked Singer, duly drawing lower ratings. As family-friendly entertainment, though, it will plug the glittery gap until Strictly arrives in a fortnight. Sadly for moonwalking Metcalfe, it was one step for mankind too far. Deploy ejector seat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tory leadership contest marked by ‘blue-on-blue’ attacks – will the party unite?

    Tory infighting has become increasingly brutal since Ms Truss and Mr Sunak secured their places on the final ballot.

  • US Open day 6: Cameron Norrie last Briton standing after Dan Evans defeat

    The story of the sixth day of action in New York.

  • Dan Evans left with no regrets following US Open defeat by Marin Cilic

    The British number two will now turn his attention to the Davis Cup in Glasgow later this month

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race.

  • Calgary police investigating fatal rollover of possible modified racing car

    A man in his 30s died Friday evening in a single-vehicle collision in southeast Calgary involving a "heavily modified" car that is believed to have been used for racing, according to police. Calgary police received reports around 8:30 p.m. Friday of a crash in the 2800 block of 58 Avenue S.E. Investigators believe the driver was heading westbound on 58 Avenue S.E., approaching the east entrance of a plaza located in the 2800 block, when he lost control of the car, mounted the curb and hit two la

  • B.C. Lions acquire veteran quarterback Adams from Montreal Alouettes

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions acquired veteran quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes on Wednesday for a 2023 first-round draft pick. Adams fills a need for B.C. (8-2). Last week, starter Nathan Rourke had foot surgery and backup Michael O'Connor was injured in last week's 23-16 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions return to action Sept. 9 visiting Montreal. “Getting a player of Vernon's calibre provides a big boost to our offence as we continue pushing for a return to

  • Serena Williams falls at U.S. Open to Tomljanović in likely final match

    Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the U.S. Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end. Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphon

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Former elite soccer coach apologizes to victims in court

    WARNING: This story contains graphic detail and may affect those who have experienced sexual abuse or know someone who has. Bob Birarda stood and delivered an apology before breaking down in tears during day two of his sentencing hearing in North Vancouver provincial court. "I'm truly sorry to each of you for the pain, upset and trauma I have caused you," he said in a quavering voice. "I'm here today to take responsibility for my actions and the impact I've had on you … There's no excuse or just

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Outfielder Bradley Zimmer, reliever Casey Lawrence added to Blue Jays' roster

    TORONTO — Outfielder Bradley Zimmer and relief pitcher Casey Lawrence have been added to the Toronto Blue Jays roster. Zimmer reported to the major league roster on Thursday after Toronto claimed him off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. It's Zimmer's second stint with the Blue Jays this season after Philadelphia claimed him from waivers on Aug. 18. He played nine games with the Phillies. Zimmer was free to be picked up by Philadelphia when he was designated for assignment in ord

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.