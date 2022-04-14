To mask, or not to mask in schools

·3 min read

A week after mask mandates were dropped on March 15, Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute student Kheno Rivera, 16, said little had changed at his school.

“Most students usually wear (a mask) and teachers too…they don't really care about the option of not doing it, they just wear it,” said Rivera.

Classmate Jerico Quirante, 17, agreed.

“People still wear their masks no matter what happens because they want to protect themselves and their families.”

The Leaf spoke with several DMCI students who all said the majority of people in the school are continuing to wear masks.

The Winnipeg School Division (WSD) said in a media advisory it is "strongly recommending that staff and students continue to wear masks when indoors and when riding on a school bus.”

In a written response to questions, WSD board chair Betty Edel told The Leaf that individual schools in the division are not allowed to mandate masks.

When asked why the WSD board chose to not keep a mask mandate, Edel wrote, “we were informed that we are expected to follow the health directives of the province, which at this time is to recommend wearing a mask.”

In spite of how the WSD board interpreted health directives, Manitoba school divisions do have the option to keep a mask mandate. One school division out of 37 in Manitoba—Frontier School Division—opted to keep a mask mandate in their schools. Frontier stretches across northern Manitoba.

Lorilee Peters, who has four children attending École Laura Secord School, says she is grateful wearing a mask is now a choice. Her son Caleb says about half the kids in his class still wear masks.

“I feel that people have had the chance now to get vaccinated, and most kids have been able to, and the risk is a lot lower,” said Peters.

“I think learning is a lot nicer in an environment where you can see faces, especially with French immersion.”

Just as mask mandates were removed province-wide, Doctors Manitoba, which represents more than 4,000 physicians and medical learners, unveiled a webpage titled A New COVID Normal? (newcovidnormal.ca) with advice and resources for Manitobans. First on the list of recommendations is to continue wearing a good quality mask when around other households or in public places.

On April 1, Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said daily average case counts of COVID-19 had increased by 28 per cent nationally over the previous week, and model projections show the rise of the BA.2 variant likely means more waves of COVID-19 during spring and the coming fall and winter.

"The bottom line is everybody right now, I think, should still wear their mask and keep those layers of measures, no matter where you are in this country, because even if you don't see a resurgence now, you're probably going to in the next days or weeks," Tam said.

Tam said the impact on health systems from future waves is "likely to be lower" than past waves due to protection provided by high rates of vaccination and antibodies from previous infection.

Sean Ledwich, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Leaf

