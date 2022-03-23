MASK UP: Northern schools keep mask mandate until at least April 21

The superintendent of the Frontier School Division (FSD) says they are looking out for the safety of their students and communities and that is why they are the only division in the province that has continued to require that all students and staff wear masks when they are at school.

“The Public Schools Act states very clearly that school boards have a duty to keep students safe and make sure the environments they are in is safe,” FSD chief superintendent Reg Klassen said.

“So the board looked at that and we saw that this was our duty considering the circumstances.”

The province removed all remaining COVID-19 health mandates in Manitoba on March 15, including the requirement that people wear masks in indoor public places and school divisions were given the option of whether they would continue to require masks in school.

Of the 37 public school divisions in Manitoba, only FSD, a division that spans a huge geographical portion of the province and has schools in several remote and northern communities, has decided to keep masks mandatory at schools for now.

Klassen said that decision was made because of the “current and unique circumstances” in many of the communities they serve.

“When the board first started having these conversations, we still had two northern communities that were in COVID lockdown and were doing education remotely and others that were doing half days just to allow for physical distancing,” Klassen said.

“When we compared our situation with what was going on in other areas of the province, what we saw was that with COVID we were essentially a month behind what was going on in places like Winnipeg, so we thought it best that we just slow this down a little.”

Klassen also estimates that more than 80% of the student population at FSD identify as Indigenous and he knows there have been COVID outbreaks and lockdowns in some northern Indigenous communities throughout the pandemic.

“We looked at everything and we just decided this was the best course of action for us,” Klassen said.

Story continues

Klassen did say the FSD board of trustees decided unanimously to continue mandating masks in school, and also had no concerns that the province left the decision up to school boards and trustees.

“We are in no way opposed to the direction that the government has taken on this,” he said. “But we just decided to do it a little more slowly.”

According to Klassen, there were a few parents who were opposed to the continued mandating of masks in FSD schools, but he said “the vast majority of people we’ve heard from have been very supportive of our decision.”

The division said they will continue with their masks requirements until at least April 21, and that a decision will be made by the board on how to move forward after that, and if masks will still be required in schools after that date.

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun