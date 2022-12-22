Mask mandates return to some schools as COVID, respiratory viruses spread. What to know

Students at some schools in the U.S. are required to wear masks again in response to the rising spread of multiple respiratory viruses.

This winter season, COVID-19 isn’t the only illness health officials are concerned about. Alongside COVID-19, there’s been a surge of RSV and flu cases.

The School District of Philadelphia, for example, is temporarily bringing back masking as a “proactive” measure for all students when they return from winter break, the superintendent announced in a letter to families on Dec. 20.

“Like the rest of the nation, we are still grappling with COVID-19 while dealing with other respiratory illnesses like the Flu and RSV,” Superintendent Tony B. Watlington wrote. “Increased social gathering during the holidays may increase the risk of exposure to these illnesses.”

For Philadelphia schools, the mask mandate will be in place from Jan. 4 through Jan. 13, according to the letter.

In Philadelphia county, COVID-19 transmissions in the region are at a medium level, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

Here’s where else school mask mandates are returning.

Some New Jersey public schools temporarily require masks

In northern New Jersey, neighboring New York City, the superintendent of Passaic Public Schools announced on Dec. 20 that all students, staff and school visitors are required to wear masks as of Dec. 21 due to COVID-19.

Superintendent Sandra Diodonet wrote that since there are high COVID-19 levels in Passaic County, according to the state health department’s COVID-19 activity report, mask wearing will be in effect.

When COVID-19 cases drop down to moderate or low levels, Diodonet wrote, the “mandate will be lifted.”

Similarly to the Philadelphia school district, the nearby Camden City School District in southern New Jersey is requiring students and staff to wear masks for two weeks upon returning from winter break, according to a Dec. 21 letter from Superintendent Katrina McCombs.

This is to “remain vigilant” against COVID-19, flu and RSV cases, McCombs wrote.

Story continues

State Gov. Phil Murphy told News 12 New Jersey that while he doesn’t expect masking to return statewide, there’s potential for more schools to implement mask rules.

University in New York requires masks as NYC health officials recommend ‘universal indoor masking’

The State University of New York at Purchase, about 30 miles north of New York City, is requiring masks indoors due to high COVID-19 transmission, according to the university’s website.

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Education announced to parents that the health department is recommending, but not requiring, “universal indoor masking,” for all schools and day cares due to rising respiratory illnesses.

The NYC Health Department issued the advisory on Dec. 9 for all citizens, warning “seasonal illnesses are seeing unusually high concurrent spikes.”

“This is especially important for people who are — or are meeting — those who are at increased risk for complications from COVID-19, RSV, or the flu, such as those age 65 and older and people who are immunocompromised,’ the department said.

Elementary school in Washington implements mask rule

In Spokane, Washington, one-third of students at Wilson Elementary School were out sick with respiratory illnesses the week of Dec. 13, the Spokesman-Review reported.

As a result, masks were required until the end of that week, according to the outlet.

Most people in Washington state live in an area with low COVID-19 community levels, the CDC’s most recent data shows. A few counties, including Grant and Garfield counties, have medium COVID-19 levels, according to the agency.

The CDC reported in March that masking was effective for schools in Arkansas between August through October 2021.

The agency said districts with a universal masking policy saw 23% lower COVID-19 cases in its students and staff compared with districts that didn’t require masks.

Schools that have implemented masks so far have responded to the local rates of viruses in their communities.

Nationwide, about 44% of the country lives where COVID-19 levels are considered medium or high, according to the CDC.

Is it COVID, the flu, RSV or just a cold? Here’s what your symptoms could mean

Newer subvariants are ‘most resistant’ to COVID vaccines, antibody drugs, study says

Is it too late to get a flu shot? What to know as hospitalizations soar

Your risk of this debilitating heart condition goes up after getting COVID, study says