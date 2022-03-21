Mask mandates lift today — but some businesses aren't ready to go that far

Even with mask mandates lifting Monday, Ottawa's Gladstone Theatre will still require patrons to wear masks — and also prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19. (CBC News - image credit)

With many of Ontario's masking rules no longer in place, some Ottawa businesses say the onus of keeping others safe now falls to them.

"I felt tired, exasperated that provincial authorities are just downloading the responsibility to make difficult decisions on to small businesses," said Faustina Konkal, who owns Fabrication Ottawa, a fabric and craft shop on Carling Avenue.

Starting Monday, most of Ontario's mask mandates — including in schools, restaurants, gyms and stores — are no longer in effect.

Many other Ontario COVID-19 restrictions will be dropped by the end of April, with the vaccine passport already lifted.

Konkal says she'll still require patrons to wear masks, but fears enforcing that policy will be difficult.

"When there was a mask mandate and somebody wasn't wearing a mask, we could ask them to leave. We could offer to serve them outside," Konkal said. "If [shoppers] were being combative, we could call police. And now I really don't know what kind of support and backing we have."

Respect choices of others, says Etches

On Friday, Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches posted a message addressing students and parents about the return from March Break and the fact masks will no longer be required in the classroom.

In her message, she urged people to be respectful of others' choices during "this time of change and transition."

"I encourage everyone to continue with these layers of protection that you feel comfortable with, and that will help reduce the risk of COVID-19," Etches said.

"I will continue to practice [masking] indoors where physical distancing is difficult. We are happy to be moving toward a more stable situation, but we know we need to continue to monitor and assess."

Ottawa Public Health will let people know if the city's risk assessment for COVID-19 changes, she said.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, put out a similar message, saying he'll keep his mask on in high-risk situations like crowded indoor areas or places with poor ventilation.

At the Gladstone Theatre, staff are mandating both masks and vaccination until the end of June, according to Alain Chamsi, who chairs the Gladstone's board of directors.

The Bytowne cinema and the National Arts Centre will also require patrons to wear masks and prove they've been immunized.

"Theatres, in general, tend to draw an older audience — and an older audience will feel a little more comfortable knowing that they have more protection," Chamsi said.

"At least they would feel that they have more protection in their own minds."

For now, mask mandates will remain in place for settings like public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, shelters, jails and congregate care and living facilities.