Mask mandate up for CMS board vote this week

Mecklenburg County has decided to lift its mask mandate on Feb. 26, and Gov. Roy Cooper has urged municipalities and school boards to end the policies.

What will Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools do?

The school district has had its own mask mandate independent of the county’s. On Tuesday, the CMS board will consider scaling back the pandemic restrictions.

Removing the mandate would bring the biggest change in COVID-19 rules in Charlotte schools since the pandemic began.

Watch for coverage of the CMS mask vote this week from education writer Anna Maria Della Costa at CharlotteObserver.com.

And a reminder to parents: Monday is a teacher workday — not a snow makeup date — for CMS.

Join our discussion on exploring ancestry

The Observer is hosting a live event about the importance of Black family history, and we’re inviting experts and members of the community to share their expertise on the topic.

We’ll address how to trace ancestry beyond ancestry.com and 23andme, highlight challenges people face in the process and offer tips and solutions. You’ll also hear people share gripping stories about their personal experience.

The event, “Tracing Black roots: The process, challenges and emotional journey of exploring ancestry,” will be held on at 7 p.m. Thursday. Find more info at https://bit.ly/3gBcImz.

Want to attend? The event will be streamed live on the Observer’s homepage. You can also watch it on our YouTube or Facebook pages.

Help rebuild the tree canopy

More than 300 trees will be distributed to residents Charlotte residents in the 28226, 28270 and 28277 ZIP codes next weekend.

The event, hosted by TreesCharlotte, MetLife Foundation and the Arbor Day Foundation, will take place at Jay M. Robinson Middle School, 5925 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Registration at TreesCharlotte.org is required.

Other tree distribution events are planned for other parts of the city through March.

Residents will be able to select up to two trees from a variety of species, including redbud, beech, holly, sycamore, and poplar, among other species selected to thrive in Charlotte’s climate.

Last month, the Observer examined how Charlotte’s long-celebrated urban tree canopy is shrinking under the latest building boom — and so are preservation goals.

Don Henley, left, and Vince Gill perform at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Dolly Parton in 2019. Henley, Gill and the Eagles will be in Charlotte this week.

Concert reviews coming

Observer columnist Théoden Janes, who took in shows by Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa and exchanged emails with Andrea Bocelli this month, plans two more concert reviews this week. Watch for reviews of these shows at CharlotteObserver.com the following morning:

The Eagles: The “Hotel California” tour arrives at Spectrum Center at 8 p.m. Monday. Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill, will perform the band’s third best-selling album accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with their greatest hits.

Eric Church: The 2020 CMA Entertainer of the Year brings his “Gather Again” tour to Spectrum Center at 8 p.m. Saturday. Church will perform in an in-the-round setup, to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Charlotte Hornets and guard LaMelo Ball return from the NBA All-Star break with just one win in their last 10 games.

Slumping Hornets return

Perhaps all the Charlotte Hornets needed was a break?

LaMelo Ball and his teammates will return from the NBA All-Star break mired in a three-game losing streak. In fact, they’ve won just one game in the past 10 — not a good thing for a team looking to reach the playoffs.

The Hornets (29-31) will play three games over four days next weekend, beginning with the Toronto Raptors (32-25) at home on Friday. The Detroit Pistons (13-45) come in to town next Sunday night. The Hornets wrap up February with a trip to Milwaukee to face the NBA champion Bucks (36-24).

Tune in to “The QC Hornets Nest” podcast hosted by the Observer’s Roderick Boone.

Do you have a favorite doughnut place?

The best doughnut in town is ...

Charlotte Five wants to know what your favorite doughnut is in the city.

You can submit your favorite doughnut shops and restaurants serving doughnuts in our survey at CharlotteFive.com.

This isn’t a scientific poll or survey. If you have more than one favorite, you can refresh the page and submit a second option.

City, county government

Charlotte City Council: The council will hold its regular council zoning meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. The meetings will be broadcast on the Government Channel and the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners: The board will hold a budget and public policy workshop at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting can be watched on the Government Channel or online at watch.mecknc.gov.

Don’t miss

▪ ‘Swan Lake’: The Russian Ballet Theatre brings its new production of Tchaikovsky’s classic to Ovens Auditorium. The show starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets start at $43.

▪ ‘Dancing with the Stars — Live Tour’: The dancers from the long-running TV dance competition will hit the Ovens Auditorium stage at 8 p.m. Thursday. Tickets start at $59.

▪ Dinos on IMAX: Take a trip back in time with “Dinosaurs of Antarctica,” the new movie now playing at the newly renamed Accenture IMAX Domed Theatre at Discovery Place Science in uptown. Tickets start at $19 for adults.

▪ Oddities & Curiosities Expo: This is the place to find all things weird, including preserved specimens, original artwork, Halloween- and horror-inspired pieces, quack medical devices and other creepy and odd stuff. The expo is set for the Charlotte Convention Center from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $10 in advance.

