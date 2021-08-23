Mask use and enhanced cleaning remain key components of P.E.I. back-to-school plan

CHARLOTTETOWN — Prince Edward Island's education minister has released a back-to-school plan recommending students and staff continue to wear masks until at least October.

Natalie Jameson said today in a news release the measures being taken this school year support student achievement and the continued well-being of students and staff.

She says masks are recommended for students when they are moving inside school buildings but not when they are seated inside classrooms.

Masks are also recommended for students and staff on school buses and for staff inside kindergarten to Grade 6 classrooms when physical distancing is not possible.

Other measures include enhanced cleaning and regular handwashing.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the goal is to have students return to school under as normal conditions as possible, adding that vaccination remains the most effective way to reduce the risks of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press