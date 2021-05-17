These Are Your Rights If You Don't Feel Safe At Work Without A Mask

The CDC's new mask guidelines have workers wondering about the implications for their own jobs. (Photo: Luis Alvarez via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask mandates last week for vaccinated Americans, allowing them to stop wearing masks in most places except when directed otherwise by workplace guidance or state and local law.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, described the decision as a way “to get back to a degree of normality, which people who get vaccinated deserve to have.” The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Major retailers like Target and Publix have since announced that face coverings are no longer required for fully vaccinated employees and customers, except when local and state laws make it a requirement.

But retail unions said the CDC guidelines are unfair for workers who have no way of knowing which customers and colleagues are vaccinated and which ones aren’t. The new guidance relies on an honor system, and the assumption that people will still mask up if they have yet to be vaccinated. There is no nationwide vaccine passport system, and although employers may require proof of vaccination to return to an office, not all are expected to do so.

Because of this, most people have no way to know for sure whether anyone they’ll encounter on the job will be vaccinated.

“They dismantled a critical risk mitigation strategy for COVID-19,” said Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University. “They’ve abdicated all responsibility and shifted it to employers and colleges, universities, businesses.”

If you’re a fully vaccinated employee who is worried about transmission risk in your community, you may be hesitant about going maskless at work. What if you’re not ready? Can you keep wearing a mask even as your co-workers and bosses don’t? Can your organization actually ban masks, or ask your vaccinated colleagues to keep wearing them anyway?

Health and legal experts weighed in on what employees should know about their rights when it comes to mask-wearing at work right now.

You can likely keep wearing a mask, especially if it’s a reasonable accommodation.

Some employees may have disabilities or other underlying medical conditions that make masks necessary for their health. In this case, employers that ban masks at work might be in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, said Florida-based employment attorney Donna Ballman.

If the accommodation is denied, the employer will have to show a hardship. That will be difficult where everyone has worn masks for so long. Donna Ballman, employment attorney

“I would suggest putting such an accommodation request in writing and attaching any doctor’s note with that request. Send it to HR if you have HR,” Ballman said. “If not, send it to your manager or the person designated in your handbook who handles accommodation requests.”

“If the accommodation is denied, the employer will have to show a hardship,” she added. “That will be difficult where everyone has worn masks for so long.”

The coronavirus pandemic did set a precedent that employees can do their jobs while wearing masks. John Ho, an employment attorney and co-chair of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration practice at the law firm Cozen O’Connor, said many clients in the restaurant industry initially argued that forgoing masks was a business justification, because they felt masks signaled that a restaurant was dirty.

“But then you flash-forward three to four months and everyone is wearing them,” Ho said. “That business justification no longer exists.”

OSHA, the federal agency tasked with protecting worker safety, said it is reviewing the new CDC guidance and will update its own website accordingly. Ho said he expects businesses to look to OSHA for additional guidance to inform their own policies.

But even if you don’t have a disability or an underlying medical condition, employers have no right to interfere with an employee’s decision to wear a mask for their own health and safety when it doesn’t affect their job performance, Gostin said.

“It’s not necessary for everyone to take off their mask for business purposes,” he said.

Your employer can also ask everyone to keep wearing masks, despite the new guidance.

If you work for an employer that wants you to keep masks on inside, that’s lawful, too.

“CDC guidelines should be seen as a floor, not a ceiling,” Gostin said. “Employers should be able to require more protection in the workplace than what the CDC is even recommending. And I have high confidence that that would be lawful.”

Gostin said he expects certain businesses will keep requiring masks for people who enter their commercial space.

“The law, the ethics and the science all combine to say that individuals can and should mask up in indoor or outdoor settings, especially if they don’t know the vaccination status of everyone else,” he said.

