Mashburn's 26 lead Temple over Sacred Heart 81-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 26 points in Temple's 81-70 win over Sacred Heart on Monday night.

Mashburn added three steals for the Owls. William Settle added 16 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Jameel Brown had 11 points and finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 2 for 3 from the foul line.

The Pioneers were led by Tanner Thomas, who recorded 22 points. Amiri Stewart added 13 points and four steals for Sacred Heart. Aidan Carpenter finished with 11 points.

Temple went on a 10-0 run to erase a 10-point Sacred Heart lead in the first half. The score was 37-36 at the half with Temple ahead, and Mashburn had a team-high 12 points at the break. Temple took the lead for good with 11:00 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Brown to make it a 57-54 game.

