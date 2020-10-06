Mashama RTW Spring 2021

Mimosa Spencer

New this season, Masha Ma brought some biker vibes to her spring collection, with flaming lettering to spell out the brand logo as well as a message: “Need Redemption.” Heavy chain-linked jewelry was worn as a belt, a prominent bracelet or ringing the neck. It fit the sexy-schoolgirl character that emerged from the profusion of crisp white shirts worn over short black skirts and trousers.

The collection also carried a puritan streak, with wide, white collars and, in the digital presentation, an elaborate, hood-like head covering. Structured in chapters, the second one was introduced with a message: “Who said anger and revenge must be ugly.” It then showed a woman in a wide-sleeved blouse, cinched at the wrists, and worn with a short black skirt and thigh-high boots. Other looks felt more futuristic, in keeping with the label’s penchant for sci-fi, with short tight dresses that had double straps on each shoulder. On the feminine side, an oversized flower embellishment was added to a shoulder, and there was a selection of pastel dresses, including one with wide rainbow stripes, covered in sequins. Given the scattered range of styles, the less-fussy pieces stood out, including a cropped suit jacket which emerged as one of the most interesting shapes.

Launch Gallery: Mashama RTW Spring 2021

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.