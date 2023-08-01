Maserati Will Show 730-HP Track-Only MCXtrema at Monterey

Maserati

Maserati announced Tuesday it will reveal its most powerful car ever, the 730-hp MCXtrema, at The Quail during Monterey Car Week on August 18.

The MCXtrema, teased last year as the Project24, is a track-only car based on the company's mid-engine MC20 road car. Aside from horsepower, Maserati has yet to release any details, saying that it will be "something different and disruptive compared to anything that has ever been done before."

Unlike the Maserati GT2, released to compete in actual race series across the world, the MCXtrema will not be homologated to any one series, instead intended for use by gentleman drivers in private test sessions, according to Maserati.

Maserati

The Italian brand plans to build just 62 examples, all of which have already been sold. If you're one of those buyers (or simply love the Maserati brand), tune into the company's press conference happening Friday morning of Car Week to see the reveal.

You Might Also Like