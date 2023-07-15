The Mascara Demi Moore Uses for Her "Minimal" Makeup Look Is Also My Go-To, and It's 40% Off Right Now

There's 1 day left to save on 50+ shopper-loved mascaras in Ulta's sale.

Whenever there’s a big beauty sale, our go-to makeup buy is a luxe, highly-rated mascara. Who wouldn’t want luscious lashes extending to double their natural length and volume and making them look more awake overall? It’s why mascara and other eye-popping products are a nonnegotiable part of our makeup routines, no matter how low-key or over-the-top.

Actress Demi Moore agrees and lists her go-to mascara, the Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara by Lancôme, as one of the only three beauty products always in her rotation, especially when she’s after a “minimal” look. She told InStyle that she has” really super sensitive skin,” so she looks to use things that are “highly effective and of the highest quality.” And right now, Ulta Beauty has the mascara she trusts for 40 percent off.

The formula made the cut as part of the retailer’s Big Summer Beauty Sale, which ends in just 24 hours.

I’m also a big fan of this mascara since it gives my lashes a lush, fuller look without being clumpy. It doesn’t migrate below my lower lash line, which often happens with volumizing mascaras that flake or smudge over the course of a day. The brush is also on the larger size without being overbearing, so you can ensure each lash is well-coated without the risk of accidentally getting mascara on your eyelid.

One shopper who has used the Lancôme formula since 2017 said it “doesn’t flake, transfer, or run” and gives them a “false lash effect” that’s long-lasting. Another reviewer said they’ve “probably purchased 10+ tubes over the past few years” because it “doesn’t clump and provides intense volume” and stays put even through intense workouts. One person even said that, when using the mascara, you only need one coat for voluminous lashes thanks to its “perfect formula” that they say is “worth every penny.”

Snag a tube of Demi Moore’s go-to mascara while it’s on sale at Ulta, and keep scrolling for other highly-rated formulas, like Tarte’s Tartelette Tubing Mascara and IT Cosmetics’ Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara, to add to your virtual cart before the 40 percent off sale ends in 24 hours.

Read the original article on InStyle.