Masai Ujiri's all-in bet delivers with Raptors' Finals payout

Ernie Johnson Jr. presents the Eastern Conference Finals Trophy to Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. (Photo by Ron Turenne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Defining moments don’t often come on Media Day.

They bring excitement, sure. The promise of a new season, smiling faces old and new, and even fresh threads. But rarely is there the drama of a scene so unforgettable it rings in the memory chambers even in the face of the franchise’s greatest accomplishment eight months later.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Sept. 24, 2018, it was different. Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri walked to the podium and to his right was Kawhi Leonard.

The questions came pouring in for the latter, but the moment that stole the show — after the Kawhi laugh — was when Ujiri addressed reporters who raised doubts over Toronto’s legitimacy as an NBA city, and the likelihood of the franchise keeping the superstar beyond the one year he was contractually obligated to.

His response was swift and forceful. Ujiri was irked by the thought that, in some ways, the reporters were challenging that he might not be good enough.

“Believe in this city, believe in yourselves,” Ujiri said. “First of all, here in Toronto, we have to believe in ourselves, right? Yeah, we should stop talking about coming to this city or wanting to come to this city, that’s old talk.

“We want to win, we have a privilege and an opportunity to be one of the NBA teams here, that’s a huge privilege for us, and it’s our jobs here to try and bring these players here, and it’s our jobs to try and sell it to these players here. But we’re proud of who we are, we’re proud of the guys we have, we’re proud to have the young players we have, we’re proud to have what Kyle and everybody has done here. So, I think, let’s be proud and let’s move past that narrative of wanting to stay here or wanting to come here.”

Story continues

Ujiri has seen the negative narratives of the Raptors play out in front of him, he just doesn’t care for them. He didn’t immigrate from Nigeria to the United States, take an unpaid scouting position with the Orlando Magic, win Executive of the Year with the Denver Nuggets, to now fail with the Raptors.

Quite the opposite.

If there was someone who was going to flip the script for the Raptors, it was going to be someone with that level of belief in themselves and the city and the franchise when Toronto didn’t believe in itself, someone with an unrelenting focus that success — ultimate success — was their destiny. After 18 years of mediocrity, Ujiri found a way to make five straight post-season appearances -including a trip to the East finals - unsatisfactory. After a second consecutive sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he expected more of himself, and admitted as much at 2017-18 end of season presser.

“It’s on me. Put it on me,” Ujiri said before the summer of upheaval. “Forget all the other stuff that you guys are talking about. Put it on me. We’ll get better. We’ll get better here. We believe in this city, this country, this team here and move forward. I put it on myself.”

Ujiri had given Dwane Casey another chance when most would have moved on. Ditto, DeMar DeRozan, but the clock had ran well past midnight for the head coach and face of the franchise. They were difficult decisions and Ujiri made sure he expressed that. But in putting it on him, the man who yelled “F*** Brooklyn!” and “We don’t give a s*** about it” knew it was time to put emotions aside and do the job.

If the Raptors wanted to play at the high stakes table, they needed a player without a tell. Ujiri needed a player who believed in himself in a way the president believed in himself. Tethering that from the front office to the court was probably the biggest need for a franchise that had seen star after star depart for personal preferences and Leonard admitted to the value of that belief after pushing Toronto to their first June appearance.

“Just before the season when we made the trade, Masai felt that way about me,” Leonard revealed after the game. “He told me how he felt and why he made the trade and ... you know, it’s turning out well now.”

From the Hollywood of Leonard’s bounce shot to the Bollywood of thunderstorms washing away the franchise’s pain of yesterday, Leonard has inspired everyone watching across the nation to those dressed in uniform beside him.

Watch Pascal Siakam answer questions about him and there are repeated nods of the head in disbelief of the greatness he witnesses on a nightly basis. The ever so eloquent Marc Gasol is running out of superlatives to describe him. When Kyle Lowry was asked what the difference has been between this Raptors team and those of the past, he knowingly glanced twice at Leonard beside him for good reason.

The Raptors are now in the NBA Finals and will play for the greatest basketball prize on earth. While it all began 24 years ago, it was never the same after Ujiri said he was coming to a place he considers home, to a place that he felt needed a part of him.

Crazy things can happen when you dare to dream, and having gotten this far, who’s to say when the Raptors will stop.

More Raptors coverage from Yahoo Sports