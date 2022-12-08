Masai Ujiri’s ‘Giants of Africa’ growing basketball infrastructure in Africa

Oren Weisfeld
·Raptors Reporter
·9 min read

Masai Ujiri isn’t ready to talk about his legacy.

“No legacy yet man, we haven't done anything yet,” he says as he exits the red carpet of his non-profit Giants of Africa’s 9th annual “The Giant of Africa Gala,” where hundreds of the most influential people in North America have met to celebrate the life of Ujiri’s idol, Nelson Mandela, and to learn more about the non-profit’s goals and initiatives.

The vice-chairman and president of the Toronto Raptors and co-founder of Giants of Africa doesn't like to focus on the present. He is always thinking ahead, mostly to a future that has used sports — specifically basketball — to better the lives of African youths and to unite disparate groups of people all over the world.

“Masai always sees things before it happens,” Giants of Africa co-founder and Ujiri’s childhood friend, Godwin Owinje, says. “Even when we were younger, he was always aspiring to do things like this.”

“This” being the massive event held at HISTORY in Toronto, where hundreds of millions of dollars flow through the space — money that Ujiri surely hopes will be put towards his philanthropic work in Africa. But “this” also refers to the work itself, including Giants of Africa’s newest and boldest venture, the “Built Within” initiative, with the goal of building 100 new basketball courts throughout the African continent. In just over a year since announcing the initiative, Giants of Africa has already built 25 courts in nine different countries.

“Yeah, it’s [a] good [accomplishment],” Ujiri tells Yahoo Sports Canada. “Sometimes we are just really trying to show an example so that when people see that you can do it, people do — people also come and build more.

“But we do need infrastructure in Africa. We do need to continue to grow. These youth need a chance somewhere to play. And that's why it means a lot to us.”

The idea for the 100 courts came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when Giants of Africa was unable to run the camps they are used to running for boys and girls throughout Africa. Instead, they diverted their resources to building physical infrastructure in the form of courts.

“Building these courts is very very important for us because it takes kids out of the streets,” Owinje, who was homeless himself for a period of time growing up in Nigeria before Ujiri and his family took him in, says. “The places we build these courts are very strategic. They're in communities that need it. So it can take kids out of the streets to try to do something with themselves.”

With each court unveiling comes a ceremony attached. Giants of Africa coaches and special guests including musicians and former NBA players gather with hundreds of kids in the community to celebrate the occasion, singing, dancing, and going through a basketball mini-camp. Players are run through drills by NBA players and coaches for a day before wrapping up, at which point the realization hits them that all of this — the court, the basketballs, the shoes, the equipment — is for them; that the coaches are leaving, but the rest is staying right there for them to use indefinitely.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Giants of Africa (@giantsofafrica)

“It's like if you're growing up in the West, it's like getting a basketball court on Christmas morning,” Director of International Scouting for the Toronto Raptors and Giants of Africa coach Patrick Engelbrecht says. “The whole neighbourhood is gonna play on it, you know it's yours, it's gonna be there — it's just this feeling of the community will be able to gather, use it, play and change lives for so many youths.”

Raptors rookie Christian Koloko didn’t play basketball on a proper gym floor until he moved to the United States at age 17. The seven-foot center out of Duala, Cameroon remembers playing on all types of makeshift basketball courts, mostly outdoors, but says that it cost money to play in a good gym growing up, “so it was really hard.”

Like many kids growing up in Africa, Koloko only got his start in basketball due to a stroke of luck. During high school, one of his three sisters started attending a paid, month-long basketball academy at her school. But after just one day of practice, she was so tired that she decided she was never going back there again.

So Koloko, being the opportunistic young man that he was — playing basketball for fun at the time but never in a structured environment — took her spot in the camp for the remainder of the month. He fell in love.

“The next month, I asked my mom and my mom started paying for it,” Koloko remembers. “And that's how I started playing basketball.

“Basketball has the power to do a lot of things for people, for kids,” Koloko says, himself being an example. “So I think just getting them out of the streets, learning how to live with other people, and I think just doing that is going to help a lot of people back home.”

Koloko is an example of someone whose life was transformed by basketball in a very literal way, moving from his sister’s academy to a Basketball Without Borders invite to a prep school in the United States and ultimately to being the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. But there are countless others who used the life skills and opportunities they got from basketball — the comradery, leadership, teamwork, communication, discipline, and, in some cases, the ability to move to the United States — and put them toward other endeavours.

Take Tolulope Omogbehin, aka WWE professional wrestler "Omos", for example. Omos snuck into a Giants of Africa camp in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria when he was 14, having to convince Ujiri and other GOA brass to let him participate because he was 6-foot-7 and the youngest person at the camp. Omos excelled, moving to the United States to attend prep school and then playing college basketball at the University of South Florida, an opportunity he never would have had if not for Giants of Africa and basketball.

“Basketball changed my life,” Omos said on stage at the Gala.

Now, Ujiri and Giants of Africa hope it will continue to change the lives of many more African youths in the years to come.

The scale of building 100 new basketball courts throughout at least nine different African countries is massive. But for Ujiri and Giants of Africa, it’s only a start.

“We gotta keep going. We can't stop at these small numbers,” Ujiri says with a smile.

But when Ujiri talks about improving the basketball “infrastructure” in Africa, he isn’t just talking about the physical spaces. He is also alluding to the ecosystem that makes it possible for people to use basketball to change their lives, their communities, their culture, and their countries.

Think about it: in the West we have prep leagues, high schools, junior colleges, AAU, the NCAA, U Sports, the NBA, the WNBA, and the CEBL — not to mention a whole media ecosystem surrounding all of it. That huge basketball economy not only helps the players by providing them a clear direction of how to progress, but it also provides jobs for thousands of coaches, trainers, and executives throughout the North American continent.

“The grassroots infrastructure is what comes first, right?” Engelbrecht says. “You build the grassroots infrastructure first, start getting people excited about the game, excited to play and remember. Excited to coach, excited to teach the game… You have to have places where people can hone that talent and they can look to raise young players and teach them the game.”

But with the largest youth population in the world, it’s very complicated. While there are specific hotspots in Africa that are catching up, including a high-end basketball facility in Senegal and two in Egypt, the continent as a whole is way behind. And that’s why the goal of building 100 courts isn’t just about the courts themselves; it’s also about providing an example for local governments and businesses to follow in their footsteps by investing in more courts, gyms, and high-end basketball facilities that will ultimately lead to more camps, academies, and leagues that bring jobs to the locals.

Masai Ujiri walks between rows of youth players on the basketball court during a basketball training camp run by Giants of Africa in Juba, South Sudan. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Masai Ujiri walks between rows of youth players on the basketball court during a basketball training camp run by Giants of Africa in Juba, South Sudan. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) is a start. Founded in 2019, the 12-team league is a joint venture between the NBA and FIBA to help grow the game in Africa and provide a paid platform for professional athletes. Already, players like Egypt Zamalek center Anas Mahmoud have moved up from the BAL to the NBA, and with the new BAL Elevate program that places one young NBA Academy Africa player onto each of the 12 teams, the league is starting to move in a younger direction. Soon enough, the hope is the BAL will create a minor youth league or a development league (similar to the NBA G League) to play under the 12 BAL teams, giving elite youths throughout the continent a structured environment to play and develop their games.

“I’m proud of what the NBA is doing, you know, building a Basketball Africa League that has become incredible and that we are all identifying with. It's huge for us,” Ujiri says. “It’s going to start. Little by little you start growing, right? You build courts. Now you have facilities. Now you have a league, doing the camps, doing the clinics, coaches are getting better, more people are knowing more about basketball and [about] the talent on the continent. We have players playing in the NBA [that] are shining and trying to do more and better…

“We gotta keep building, keep growing. Because that’s going to affect youth and make our youth bigger and better; give them opportunities to play at a younger age.”

Ujiri isn’t ready to talk legacy. But the work speaks for itself.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Titans can't overcome former WR Brown in 2nd straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Titans rookie receiver Treylon Burks absorbed a brutal blow from a helmet to his facemask and somehow held onto the ball for his first receiving touchdown. The score came with a hefty price. Burks briefly lay motionless in the end zone because of a concussion, and Titans and Eagles players took a knee in prayer. Burks eventually walked off on his own power. “It’s unfortunate he couldn’t finish the game,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. The talented wideout had downplayed co

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Canada's Olympic gold medallists in speedskating have eye on world record

    CALGARY — After an Olympic gold medal, going where no team as gone before drives Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. The trio captured gold in women's speedskating team pursuit in Beijing in February after four years of making the event a priority in their training. Canadian women have a strong history in the six-lap race, which features two teams of three racing both the clock and each other, but Ottawa's Weidemann and Blondin and Maltais of La Baie, Que., are Canada's first

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Rangers go from destiny to disappointment

    Expectations were sky high in New York after they catapulted from rebuild to contention last season but the Rangers are already in danger of missing the playoffs.&nbsp;

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Browns LB Takitaki out for season with torn knee ligament

    Cleveland's linebacking corps took another major hit as starter Sione Takitaki will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a knee ligament during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Takitaki had started the past five games and played solidly for the Browns (5-7), who previously lost starters Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) and Jacob Phillips (pectoral) to season-ending injuries. Coach Kevin Stefanski said the 27-year-old Takitaki tore his anterior cruciate ligament during the Browns' 2

  • Giannis-less Bucks cruise to 105-96 win over Hornets

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Portis scored 20 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-96 on Saturday night, despite missing star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, sat out with left knee soreness, one night after scoring 40 points in a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Jordan Nwora added 17 points and Brook Lopez and Jevon Carter each scored 14 for the Bucks. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 26 points. Jalen McDaniels scored 21 and Kelly Oubre