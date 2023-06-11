Masai Russell earns three silver medals to lead UK women to top-10 finish at NCAA Outdoors

Kentucky’s Masai Russell claimed three silver medals, leading the school’s women’s squad to a sixth-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

The Wildcats earned 28 points from five events, with Russell finishing second in both hurdles events, the 100 and 400, and second as part of the 4x100 relay squad.

Russell was able to recover from hitting the second hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles to place second in a wind-aided 12.32 seconds. Ackera Nugent of Arkansas was the winner in 12.25 seconds. Russell had earned bronze in the same event in 2022.

Kentucky’s 4x100 relay squad — Victoria Perrow, Anthaya Charlton, Russell and Karimah Davis — repeated as silver medalists by running a 42.46 to earn eight points. Texas’ winning time was 41.60.

Russell ran a personal-best 54.66 seconds to finish second in the 400-meter hurdles. Savannah Sutherland of Michigan prevailed in 54.45 seconds.

Davis placed eighth in the 200 meters, and the team’s 4x400 relay squad — Davis, Megan Moss, Russell, and Dajour Miles — finished eighth.

Host Texas won the national championship with 83 points, followed by Florida (51), Arkansas (46), Oregon (44), Texas A&M (36), Kentucky (28), LSU (26), Nebraska (25), Harvard (23) and Georgia (19).