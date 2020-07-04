Masahiro Tanaka hit by Giancarlo Stanton line drive during simulated game

Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a line drive Saturday. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a line drive while throwing a simulated game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The incident was captured by YES Network. Giancarlo Stanton was at the plate and hit a line drive back at Tanaka. The ball appeared to hit Tanaka near his head.

Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head with a line drive from the bat of Giancarlo Stanton during a simulated game.pic.twitter.com/biProHbgeK — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 4, 2020

Tanaka, 31, laid on the ground and was attended to by trainers. Tanaka needed assistance leaving the field, but was mostly walking on his own, according to Erik Boland of Newsday.

Tanaka is now gingerly walking off the field with assistance from the #Yankees training staff. That was really a scary moment. pic.twitter.com/FGMGasjGfB — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) July 4, 2020

Following the incident, the Yankees moved the L screen out to the mound, according to Jake Seiner of the Associated Press.

New York had not set up and L screen for the live at bats, which is pretty standard. They have since rolled one out, and Jordan Montgomery is warming up behind it now. Stadium is dead silent except for his pitches. — Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) July 4, 2020

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will likely address Tanaka’s status following Saturday’s workout.

