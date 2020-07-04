Masahiro Tanaka hit by Giancarlo Stanton line drive during simulated game

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/9642/" data-ylk="slk:Masahiro Tanaka">Masahiro Tanaka</a> was hit by a line drive Saturday. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a line drive Saturday. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit by a line drive while throwing a simulated game Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

The incident was captured by YES Network. Giancarlo Stanton was at the plate and hit a line drive back at Tanaka. The ball appeared to hit Tanaka near his head.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tanaka, 31, laid on the ground and was attended to by trainers. Tanaka needed assistance leaving the field, but was mostly walking on his own, according to Erik Boland of Newsday.

Following the incident, the Yankees moved the L screen out to the mound, according to Jake Seiner of the Associated Press.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone will likely address Tanaka’s status following Saturday’s workout.

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next

Back