Masaba Masaba review: A Netflix Original too #hot to be messy

Despite the name appearing twice in the title, Masaba Masaba is not a vanity project by ace celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta. It could have very well been since it is not a biopic, which is always subject to more scrutiny and several litmus tests of authenticity. Masaba Masaba takes the hybrid route, marrying facts with fiction, and in turn, not doing full justice to either.

The first episode of the six-part series " by director Sonam Nair and her co-writers Punya Arora, Nandini Gupta, and Anupama Ramchandran " places us in the house of Masaba (yes, the home, not the brand), where a blind item puts her wobbly marriage in front of prying eyes of the town. Her suppressed reaction to the 'gossip' and the cold exchange with husband Vinit suggest there is no smoke without fire. When her husband insists on returning to his new place after an award function, Masaba insists he keeps the separation news under wraps before he convinces her to break the news via Instagram.

Subsequently, Masaba's life goes into a spiral as her inability to come to terms with the personal setback permeates her professional life. An unyielding creative void, gnawing investors, and dwindling finances add insult to injury as Masaba simultaneously struggles for a physical space of her own, endures heated arguments with her support system, i.e., actress-mother Neena Gupta (played by herself) and BFF Gia (Rytasha Rathore).

Single parenthood, lack of communication with her daughter, and being constantly pushed out of the radar of casting directors and filmmakers, are issues Neena Gupta has often addressed on public record.

Similarly, Masaba's demons are also well-documented. It takes six episodes, spread over months, for Masaba to resolve that divorce chapter of her life in the show. But does that imply it took as long for her to do so in real life as well? Facts overlap with fiction rather conveniently here, and thus rob us of any film trivia we might be scraping for.

But Masaba Masaba is not cut out for film buffs in that sense. It does not unfurl as a spot-the-filmy-reference game like in the case of say, Zoya Akhtar's witty insider drama Luck By Chance (2009) or Farah Khan's potshot-dishing factory Om Shanti Om (2007). The familiarity is intended to only place the viewer in the world that they believe they are up to speed with, thanks to social media. The millennials are clearly the target group here, with the popped-up colour palette (cinematography by Aditya Kapur), peppy playlist (music by Somesh Saha), peppering of woke hashtags over the dialogues, and jibes at older characters who 'just do not get it.'

Though the show starts off on an exciting note (editing by Shruti Bora), the energy dips and the plot wavers in the third and fourth episodes, where most of the shallow fun on display seems like deleted footage from Four More Shots Please!.

One device that resonates is the role of Instagram in Masaba's life. It acts as her Daily Diary, barring the fact that it is accessible by her million followers. As an outsider, one readily assumes that exhibition on social media is a facade constructed by the celebrity in order to make life look a lot cooler. But it could also be a self-defense mechanism to make sense of life, at least in the place where one controls the narrative. Or as in the case of Masaba, it could be honest musings one seldom utters to loved ones or even to oneself.

