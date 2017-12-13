Maryland rolls past Catholic with 2nd half surge, 76-59

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is using a stretch of non-conference games to get an extended look at some players and wait for a few others to recover from various ailments.

In the meantime, his team is learning some valuable lessons about playing hard from the opening tip.

Anthony Cowan scored 18 points, Kevin Huerter added 14 and Maryland overcame a sluggish start before pulling away from Division III Catholic 76-59 on Tuesday night.

''I think they were much more prepared and excited to play the game more than our guys were,'' Turgeon said. ''Guys have to be ready to play.''

The Terrapins (10-3) had three key players out of the lineup because of injuries. Forwards Justin Jackson (shoulder soreness) and Bruno Fernando (ankle sprain) missed their second straight game. Guard Dion Wiley (sick) was also unable to play.

Jared Nickens had 14 points for the Terrapins, who led by just six at the break.

Ivan Bender and Cowan hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 10-2 run to start the second half, extending Maryland's lead to 47-33. From there, the Terrapins were not threatened the rest of the way.

Huerter and Nickens hit back-to-back shots from beyond the arc and Maryland led 53-35 with 14:32 remaining. The Terrapins, who have won four straight, played tighter man-to-man defense and finished with seven steals.

A dunk by Huerter boosted the margin to 60-38 and coach Mark Turgeon was able to rotate players. Maryland's deep bench outscored Catholic 24-4.

''We didn't come ready to play,'' Nickens said. ''The first four minutes of the game, we weren't defending. We did a much better job with that in the second half. But that's one of our weaknesses. We just have to come out, respect our opponent and be ready to play.''

Jay Howard, a NCAA Division III All-American candidate, led the Cardinals (9-4) with 20 points and Riley Hayes finished with 14.