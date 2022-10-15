A Maryland restaurant is facing backlash for remaining open while the body of customer who died from a heart attack remained in the restroom for nearly two hours: reports

Police car - fast moving with bright flashing lights Getty Images

A Maryland restaurant is facing backlash for remaining open after a customer died, per NBC News

A woman reportedly had a heart attack in the bathroom at Jasper's Restaurant.

While waiting for the coroner to arrive, the restaurant continued to serve customers, per Fox 5 DC.

A Maryland restaurant is facing fierce backlash for continuing to serve customers while the body of a woman who died from a heart attack reportedly remained in the establishment's bathroom for nearly two hours.

The incident happened on Wednesday at Jasper's Restaurant in Prince George's County, Maryland, NBC News reported. One of the restaurant owners told the outlet that after a family paid their tab, a woman from the group went to the bathroom but did not return to the table.

When someone went to go check on her, they discovered that she was "unconscious," Fred Rosenthal said per the outlet, adding that the person "notified our employees, and we jumped into the scene and called 911. Police arrived within minutes."

When local police and first responders arrived at the scene just after 6:30 pm, they confirmed that the woman most likely died due to a heart attack, Fox 5 DC reported.

The women's restroom at the crowded establishment was blocked off, but the men's bathroom was available for all customers to use, according to the local news station citing a police report. The restaurant was actively seating patrons during the incident, per the report.

"Hindsight is 20/20, we didn't know it was going to take the coroner two hours to collect the body," Rosenthal told NBC News. "If we did, we would've stopped seating people. We were trying to keep it as respectful as possible and not cause a scene."

According to both reports, the coroner took two hours to arrive and quietly moved the woman's body through the side door.

The restaurant, however, received a wave of backlash on social media, with some customers saying they would not return.

The owners released a statement on Thursday apologizing to customers and the woman's family.

Story continues

"On behalf of our ownership, management, and staff we send the sincerest and most heartfelt support and condolences to the deceased's family," the statement said. "We will be reaching out to the family to see if there is any way we can support them in this time of grief."

The husband of the deceased woman, Craig Winn, told Fox 5 DC on Friday that he wishes management would have done a little more for his family but called on the community to not "indict the restaurant."

"The only thing that would've made me feel better is if somebody, a management person who was working that night, would've come over and asked what they could do to make the situation better," Winn told the outlet.

Winn and his wife, identified as Verna, were together for 40 years, and he described her as his "soul mate, my life partner, my best friend, my lover," per the report.

Read the original article on Insider