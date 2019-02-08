Maryland player taken to trauma center after workout as a precaution

Raymond Boone was a member of Maryland’s 2018 recruiting class. (Rivals)

A Maryland defensive back was taken to a local trauma center Tuesday after he did not feel well during a team workout.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Raymond Boone was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and held overnight for observation. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

A source said that Boone’s illness was not heat-related. He was working out with teammates inside the Cole Field House practice facility. Still, as a precaution, he was placed in an ice bath, which is recommended to treat a variety of medical situations.

Boone released a statement on Thursday through the school and said he was dealing with a blood-sugar issue.

“I want to make sure everyone knows that I’m doing just fine,” Boone said in his statement. “My blood sugar was low and I went to the hospital just to be cautious. I appreciate all of the support that I’ve received.”

Maryland’s reaction to Boone’s health during the workout is significant given the events at the school in 2018. Offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed after a spring conditioning workout and died in June from the effects of heatstroke. Maryland’s training staff failed to properly treat McNair’s symptoms after they emerged. That included not putting McNair into an ice bath.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

