Maryland-Northwestern Big Ten semifinal now set for Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Maryland and Northwestern will play their second semifinal in the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday because the event's predetermined 10 p.m. EDT curfew prevented them from playing Saturday.

The game will start at 9 a.m., and the winner will advance to the championship game against Iowa on Sunday afternoon.

Maryland defeated Northwestern 9-5 on Saturday to force the rematch.

The Big Ten has had to revise the tournament schedule three of the first four days because of lengthy games.