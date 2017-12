Maryland forward Justin Jackson to miss rest of season

Maryland's Justin Jackson plays against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Maryland forward Justin Jackson will miss the remainder of his sophomore season with a shoulder injury.

Jackson has a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will require surgery, coach Mark Turgeon said Thursday. Jackson had already missed three straight games and was showing few signs of improvement.

Turgeon said, ''After evaluating Justin's shoulder over the past few weeks, which included extensive rehabilitation and rest, we feel the best course of action is for Justin to move forward with surgery.''

As a freshman, Jackson started 30 games and ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.5 points per game. He shot 43.8 percent from 3-point range, leading the team.

This year has not gone nearly as well. He missed three straight games with shoulder soreness and is averaging 9.8 points and 8.1 rebounds. He was shooting 37 percent from the floor and 25 percent from beyond the arc.

No date has been set for Jackson's shoulder surgery.