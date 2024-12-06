Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (4-4) vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-5)

Washington; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Arizona State at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, District of Columbia.

The Hawks have a 4-5 record in non-conference games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC with 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Zamara Haynes averaging 14.0.

The Sun Devils have a 4-4 record in non-conference play. Arizona State is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State scores 19.9 more points per game (76.5) than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up to opponents (56.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc.

Tyi Skinner is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press