Maryland eager to boost shooting prowess after too many misses last season

Maryland (16-17, 7-13 Big Ten)

The Terrapins’ struggles last season were rooted in the most basic of problems: They couldn’t shoot, finishing 320th nationally in field goal percentage (41.3%) and 340th in 3-point percentage (28.9%). An offseason roster overhaul targeted capable perimeter options like Ja’Kobi Gillespie (38.7% from 3 at Belmont last season) and Selton Miguel (39% from 3 at South Florida). Even with those additions, the Terps’ greatest strength should be a frontcourt anchored by senior Julian Reese and freshman Derik Queen, the latter the co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-America game in April.

Players to watch

Gillespie (17.2 ppg at Belmont). With Jahmir Young’s graduation, the Terps needed a new point guard. Enter Gillespie, a junior who averaged 4.2 assists last season and will play a bigger role as a distributor than his high-scoring predecessor.

Derik Queen (freshman, C, 6-10). Maryland’s highest-ranked recruit since Diamond Stone in 2015, Queen is also a strong passer to go along with his scoring and rebounding skills.

Julian Reese (senior, F, 6-9, 13.7 ppg). The younger brother of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, the Baltimore product was the Terps’ second-leading scorer last season while routinely drawing double teams and still grabbing 9.5 rebounds per game.

Departures and arrivals

There were times the last two seasons when Young (20.4 ppg) was Maryland’s only consistent offensive threat. The Terps will need to replace his scoring punch, as well as five-year starter Donta Scott (11.2 ppg). Gillespie, Miguel (14.7 ppg) and Rodney Rice (7.4 ppg in eight games at Virginia Tech in 2022-23) are the key backcourt additions, while Queen and Tafara Gapare (5.1 ppg at Georgia Tech) will bolster the interior.

Top games

Maryland opens coach Kevin Willard’s third season Nov. 4 against Manhattan. The Terps face a pair of Big East teams in November — Marquette at home on Nov. 15 and Villanova nine days later in Newark, New Jersey — and also meet Syracuse in Brooklyn on Dec. 21. The program also visits Washington (Jan. 2) and Oregon (Jan. 5) for a pair of West Coast Big Ten games.

Facts and figures

Reese became the 61st player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau last year. He enters this season with 1,010. … The Terps have not missed consecutive NCAA tournaments since a four-year drought from 2011-14. … Guard DeShawn Harris-Smith (7.3 ppg) earned a spot on the Big Ten’s all-freshman team last season. … Gillespie was a second team all-Missouri Valley selection last year and was also named to the league’s all-defensive team. … Miguel, who has played two years each at Kansas State and South Florida, was the American Athletic’s sixth man of the year and a second team all-conference pick.

