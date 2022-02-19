Maryland couple plead guilty in nuclear secrets plot

Tara McKelvey - BBC News, Washington
·3 min read

A US Navy engineer's wife has pleaded guilty to helping her husband try to sell secrets about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign country.

Diana Toebbe, 46, acted as a lookout while her husband left information at a "dead drop" spot, once hiding a data card inside a peanut butter sandwich.

A former teacher, she will go to prison for up to three years under her plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this week.

Under his plea deal, he will receive a sentence of about 12-17 years.

Both of the Toebbes pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to conspiring to communicate restricted data.

The Toebbe home in Annapolis, Maryland
The Toebbe home in Annapolis, Maryland

The crime carried the possibility of a life sentence.

Jonathan Toebbe was an expert in nuclear-propulsion systems on submarines, one of the nation's most closely guarded secrets.

He tried to sell the information to a foreign government, sending messages to someone who he believed was a foreign official, according to the justice department. In fact, the individual was an undercover FBI agent.

Before their arrest in October, the Toebbes lived with their two children in Annapolis, Maryland, home of the US Naval Academy.

Diana Toebbe taught history and English at a private school. She has a PhD in anthropology from Emory University in Atlanta.

Jonathan Toebbe served in the Navy before becoming a member of the military reserve. He worked in the office of the chief of naval operations in Arlington, Virginia.

Prosecutors had argued the Toebbes were a flight risk, citing messages between the couple about quickly fleeing the US.

Diana Toebbe's lawyers said those messages were about her dislike of then-President Donald Trump and had nothing to do with the plot to sell classified information to a foreign nation.

For years, according to the investigators, Jonathan Toebbe collected information on nuclear submarines, smuggling documents out of work, a few pages at a time, so that he could get past security checkpoints.

"I was extremely careful to gather the files I possess slowly and naturally in the routine of my job, so nobody would suspect my plan," he wrote to the investigator, the individual who he believed worked for the foreign government.

Toebbe, unaware he had fallen into the trap, came to trust the investigator.

USS Connecticut in Washington, 2016
The couple tried to sell secrets about US nuclear submarines

In one of the notes, Toebbe wrote about their friendship and his hopes for the future: "One day, when it is safe, perhaps two old friends will have a chance to stumble into each other at a cafe, share a bottle of wine and laugh over stories of their shared exploits."

A plea bargain in this kind of case is unusual, but they can be reached. Federal investigators take these cases very seriously, say legal experts, yet they may be willing to support a lesser sentence for defendants in exchange for information from them.

Sometimes, says Daniel Richman, a Columbia law professor in New York, "prosecutors back off the maximum sentence for a defendant in order to get them to say things that might assist them in counterintelligence operations".

In this case, the investigators certainly wanted to find something out from the defendants: Jonathan Toebbe had asked for $100,000, paid in cryptocurrency, according to an affidavit drawn up by the federal investigators, in exchange for the nuclear secrets.

As part of their plea deal, the Toebbes said that they would to help the FBI recover the cryptocurrency that was sent to them during the federal investigation that led to their arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • State worker kidnapped, tried to sexually assault woman with autism in Oregon, feds say

    The man was taking the woman to Taco Bell, prosecutors say.

  • Customized AK-47 pistol among guns seized in arrest of Wichita teen: police

    The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three counts of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

  • Prince Andrew will mark his 62nd birthday without the usual royal fanfare

    The Duke of York faces the quietest birthday in modern royal history as he turns 62 on Saturday without the tolling of bells or raising of flags in the wake of his sex abuse case settlement.

  • Vitalik Buterin Calls Canada's Use of Banks to Stifle Protestors 'Dangerous'

    Decentralized systems are not about lawlessness but rather a return to law, the Ethereum founder says in an interview at the sidelines of ETHDenver.

  • 2 more arrested in ex-lawmaker's COVID relief fraud case

    Two more people were arrested Friday in a federal criminal case involving a former Connecticut state representative accused of stealing federal pandemic relief funds from the city of West Haven while he was working as an aide to the city council. A newly released, six-count federal grand jury indictment accuses former Democratic Rep. Michael DiMassa, his wife Lauren Knox and two others of conspiring to steal more than $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds and other money from the city. DiMassa a

  • Sarah Ferguson Steps Out in London to Attend Joan Collins' 88th Birthday Bash

    Other famous faces in attendance included Elizabeth Hurley and Simon Cowell

  • Letter from Africa: Nigeria's electioneering and the role of stomachs

    How bags of rice will be used by grovelling Nigerian candidates to curry favour.

  • Biden says he is 'convinced' of Russia invasion into Kyiv in coming days

    "We believe that they will target Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million innocent people," US President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday.

  • Wife of naval engineer charged in spy case pleads guilty to helping trade submarine secrets

    FBI sting operation involved ‘dead drops’ of classified material hidden in sandwiches and gum wrappers

  • Ex- Navy engineer's wife who acted as lookout during information drops pleads guilty to submarine spy scheme

    Diana Toebbe, a teacher from Annapolis, entered her plea just days after husband Jonathan. She's expected to receive a three-year prison term.

  • Kamila Valieva's positive drug test blamed on grandpa's medicine

    The Kamila Valieva controversy continues to hang over the Beijing Games.

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Canadian speedskater Dubreuil earns Olympic silver after missed medal in his top race

    BEIJING — Laurent Dubreuil held up two fingers for his young daughter Rose back home in Canada when he stepped onto the Olympic podium Friday. The speedskater had just claimed a silver medal in a race that wasn't his specialty after missing a medal by a hair in his signature event in Beijing. "The number two is her favourite number, so for her it's probably a dream scenario," Dubreuil said. The 29-year-old from Lévis, Que., shook his head in amazement at finishing second in the 1,000 metres. Six

  • Super Bowl: Eminem takes a knee, 50 Cent hangs upside down

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — 50 CENT SURPRISES, EMINEM TAKES A KNEE AT HALFTIME 50 Cent made a surprise upside-down entrance at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Eminem dramatically took a knee. The show brought about as much hip-hop as a stadium can hold, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar spitting a fiery medley of their hits. As his rendition of “Lose Yourself” ended, Eminem took a knee and held his head in his hand in apparent tribute to former San Francisco 49ers

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge