Maryland city cancels fireworks display after they accidentally explode on beach

Fireworks explode in Ocean City, Md., ahead of a planned display. (Twitter: GillyOfThe412)

A scheduled fireworks show was canceled in Ocean City, Maryland after part of the city’s supply for the show exploded on the beach.

Video of the incident posted on Twitter on Sunday showed a massive plume of smoke, sparks and noise emanating from the end of the beach as beachgoers took cover under portable shelters.

Shortly after the explosion, the town tweeted that all fireworks shows in the city were cancelled “due to an abundance of caution.”

WTOP reported that several workers in charge of handling the display suffered minor injuries. Police moved to close off the city’s boardwalk after the incident.

“Our Fire Marshals are on the scene and will investigate the cause of the unintentional discharge,” Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers told WTOP. “Prior to the fireworks being off loaded from the vehicle, Fire Marshals secure a safe zone around the fireworks and put other safety protocols in place. It is this very zone and safety protocols that kept anyone else from being injured.”

