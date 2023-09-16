Maryland blows out Virginia 42-14 in first meeting since 2013

  Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Virginia, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia running back Kobe Pace carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass under pressure from Virginia defensive end Kam Butler (82) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is chased by Virginia defensive end Paul Akere (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia running back Kobe Pace (5) scores a touchdown past Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington makes a catch during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea, right, runs with the ball against Maryland linebacker Kellan Wyatt (45) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland wide receiver Jeshaun Jones makes a catch en route to scoring a touchdown against Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland coach Mike Locksley, right, meets with Virginia coach Tony Elliott after an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland running back Colby McDonald (23) dives toward the end zone, for a touchdown past Virginia defensive tackle Michael Diatta, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Maryland running back Roman Hemby (24) scores a touchdown past Virginia linebacker Josh Ahern, left, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
  Virginia running back Perris Jones carries during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Maryland, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
NOAH TRISTER
·2 min read

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, and Maryland came back from an early deficit to rout Virginia 42-14 on Friday night in the teams' first meeting in a decade.

Braeden Wisloski scored on a 98-yard kickoff return to help the Terrapins (3-0) climb out of a 14-0 hole. Freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea again showed some promise for Virginia (0-3), but he threw three interceptions and lost a fourth-quarter fumble as the game got away from the Cavaliers.

Maryland and Virginia hadn't played each other in football since 2013 — the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten after that season.

Colandrea threw for 377 yards last week against James Madison, with Week 1 starter Tony Muskett injured. Colandrea got the start again at Maryland, and he connected with Malik Washington for a 49-year flea-flicker on Virginia's first offensive play.

Perris Jones ran for a 13-yard touchdown and Colandrea added a 19-yard scoring pass to Kobe Pace, but the Cavaliers weren't up by 14 for long because Wisloski took the ensuing kickoff all the way back for a touchdown.

Maryland's Roman Hemby capped a 97-yard drive in the second quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run that made it 14-all at halftime.

Tagovailoa then put Maryland ahead to stay, rolling out to his right and throwing deep to Jeshaun Jones for a 64-yard touchdown that gave the Terps a 21-14 lead in the third. Early in the fourth, Colandrea made his biggest mistake of the game, underthrowing a pass into the end zone on third-and-10 from the 12. It was intercepted by Tarheeb Still and the Cavaliers came away with no points.

Maryland turned the game into a blowout after that, tacking on short TD runs by Hemby, Antwain Littleton II and Colby McDonald.

Colandrea threw for 263 yards, 141 of which were to Washington.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers are 0-3 for the first time since 2016, and they really could use a more consistent running game to take some of the pressure off Colandrea.

Maryland: The Terrapins have won 11 straight nonconference games, and Michael Locksley improved to 4-0 against ACC teams as Maryland's coach. This was the second straight week the Terps fell behind 14-0 early before rallying to win by double digits — they beat Charlotte 38-20 the previous weekend.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play another Friday night game next week, at home against N.C. State.

Maryland: The Terps open Big Ten play at Michigan State next Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll