Maryland big man Ivan Bender proposes to girlfriend at midcourt on senior night

Maryland forward Ivan Bender involved his head coach Mark Turgeon in his pre-game marriage proposal. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Maryland’s senior night was especially memorable for Ivan Bender.

Not only was it Bender’s final home game in a Terrapins uniform, the 6-foot-9 native of Bosnia got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend in front of a packed arena. It was an awesome moment.

There weren’t many who knew Bender’s plan. One was Terps head coach Mark Turgeon, who you can see in the video grab something out of his pocket to hand to Bender as he walks to center court. That something was an engagement ring.

Bender’s girlfriend, Andrea Knezevic, said yes and Bender’s Maryland teammates were quick to join the happy couple in celebration. What a cool scene.

Bender’s teammates had no idea

After the game, Bender said he kept his teammates in the dark about his plans. You can see it in their excited reactions.

“I always wanted to do it here because it’s my second home,” Bender said per the Washington Post. “Being here for four and a half years, being around my teammates, keeping them in the dark, it was hard, but it was priceless at the end to see their reaction at the end.”

Per the Post, Bender and Knezevic have known each other since middle school and began dating when they were 16 living in their hometown of Capljina, Bosnia & Herzegovina. And the good vibes from the proposal carried over into the game, a 69-60 win over Minnesota.

Bender, the older brother of Phoenix Suns big man Dragan Bender, has not seen much playing time this season after a knee injury cut his 2017-18 season short. He did see six minutes of action Friday night, however, going 0-for-2 from the floor while grabbing a rebound and dishing out an assist.

Bender was a part-time starter for the Terps in the previous two seasons, playing in 47 games with 12 starts.

With Friday night’s win, the Terps improved to 22-9 (13-7 Big Ten) on the season entering next week’s Big Ten Tournament. The win was needed, too. Maryland was coming off back-to-back losses to Penn State and Michigan.

