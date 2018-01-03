Maryland beats Penn State 75-69 for 7th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- A big lineup and a huge advantage at the free throw line provided Maryland the leverage it needed to secure a gritty victory.

Freshman Bruno Fernando had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 18 and Maryland rallied past Penn State 75-69 on Tuesday night to extend its winning streak to seven.

Kevin Huerter scored all 13 of his points in the final 12 minutes to fuel the comeback, and Michal Cekovsky contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Terrapins (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten).

With Ivan Bender (knee) and Justin Jackson (shoulder) lost for the season, Maryland coach Mark Turgeon felt compelled to ''re-invent'' the makeup of the squad by pairing the 7-foot-1 Cekovsky and 6-10 Fernando in the starting lineup.

''Everybody knows we got unlucky with injuries. But we adjust,'' Cekovsky said. ''We've got great length. We're still deep, even with those injuries. We had a really good game so it feels good.''

Maryland was called for only 12 fouls compared to 24 for Penn State (11-5, 1-2). The Terps went 23 for 34 at the line, and the Nittany Lions finished 2 for 4.

And that explains why Maryland won despite making five fewer baskets.

''You've got a home-court advantage here,'' Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. ''I don't know if that influenced (them) at all, but 34 free throws versus four is tough to swallow because we played some really good basketball.''

Said Turgeon: ''Did we get a good whistle? Probably.''

Mike Watkins had 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for Penn State. Tony Carr finished with 16 points and eight assists, but he missed 17 of 23 shots.

Maryland trailed 61-56 with just over six minutes left before scoring nine straight points to take the lead for the first time since early in the second half.