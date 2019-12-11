No. 4 Maryland falls to Penn State

Maryland's undefeated season is no more. (Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports)

Just when Louisville’s top ranking officially became available, No. 4 Maryland basketball lost its chance to take advantage.

The Terrapins fell to Penn State — a team that is unranked but received votes in the AP Poll — by a score of 76-69 on Tuesday, ending their undefeated run.

Izaiah Brockington punched that. 👀@PennStateMBB is looking to pull the upset over No. 4 Maryland: pic.twitter.com/wEZYQP1dq7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 11, 2019

The big win was followed by a court-storming at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Final: Penn State 76, Maryland 69



Students chant, “Overrated!” and rush the court. pic.twitter.com/BwTBsJhkbV — Emily Giambalvo (@EmilyGiam) December 11, 2019

Funnily enough, Penn State was actually favored by two points to win according to MGM. The Nittany Lions win came via a balanced scoring effort combined with a 20-8 turnover disparity in their favor. Five Penn State players scored in double digits, led by Mike Watkins and Lamar Stevens’ 15 points each.

Does anyone want to be ranked No. 1?

Maryland never ascended to No. 1 in the AP Poll, but they were certainly in line to move ahead thanks to Louisville’s shocking loss to Texas Tech. In a season in which no dominant team has emerged, four different teams have now lost while being No. 1-ranked team in the AP Poll.

With both Maryland and Louisville now set to fall in the rankings, it looks like it will either be No. 2 Kansas — whose only loss came against No. 7 Duke to open the season — or undefeated No. 3 Ohio State, whose 30-point win over Penn State on Saturday is suddenly looking a lot more impressive.

