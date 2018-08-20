Maryland Announces Plans to Honor Jordan McNair

Maryland announced plans on Monday on how the team will honor Jordan McNair this season.

McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, and other Maryland players were participating in a workout on May 29 when McNair showed signs of exhaustion. He died two weeks later.

A No. 79 helmet sticker will be worn in honor of McNair and no player will be issued that number for the next three years.

McNair's locker will be encased in glass and a moment of silence is planned before the season opener against Texas on Sept. 1 and the Sept. 15 home contest against Temple.

A scholarship will be given in his name and McNair's name will be on the offensive line meeting room.

“It’s time to get back to what’s important and that’s honoring our fallen friend, brother and teammate, Jordan McNair," Maryland offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Two months after McNair's death, ESPN.com published a lengthy report detailing the culture of the Maryland football program, which included intimidation and verbal abuse.

Durkin and two members of the training staff were placed on administrative leave on Aug. 11 while the school looks into the circumstances surrounding McNair's death as well as the abuse allegations.

McNair's parents told ABC News last week that Durkin should be fired.

"He shouldn't be able to work with anybody else's kid," Jordan's father Martin McNair said.