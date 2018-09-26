Maryland AD Says He Initially Received 'Inaccurate Info' About Jordan McNair's Workout

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans told ESPN that he was originally given misinformation about what happened during the Terrapins' May 29 workout that led to offensive lineman Jordan McNair's death.

Evans told reporters on June 14, the day after McNair died of heatstroke, that McNair had completed 10 110-yard runs during a conditioning drill. However, an investigative report from Walters Inc. asserts that McNair completed the first seven and before the eighth run, "he was reported by the athletic trainers as exhausted."

"A point of concern for me is the question over whether Jordan completed the workout, as it was initially told to the university in the hours and days following Jordan's hospitalization," Evans said in Wednesday's statement. "What became clear through the Walters review is that Jordan did not complete the workout on his own."

"... I regret that those details, which were based off the information shared with the university at the time, contained inaccurate information. We learned through the preliminary findings that the appropriate protocols were not followed, and the university apologized for the mistakes made. We have committed to implementing the Walters review recommendations and taking further actions to enhance the safety of our student-athletes."



The Walters report also found that Maryland did not build timely documentation of the event. Per ESPN, the report raised "four immediate concerns" that were not shared with McNair's family until two weeks after the issues had been brought to light.





Last week, the Maryland board of regents announced that the training staff did not follow protocol in treating McNair's symptoms during the workout. The school has yet to make any personnel decisions, and head coach DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave.

A second investigation into the program is currently ongoing and is expected to be done soon.