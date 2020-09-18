'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' anniversary: 50 ways we still love the classic sitcom

Happy 50th anniversary to "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Let's hope notorious party killer Mary Richards isn't throwing the celebratory bash.

Mary Tyler Moore's hilarious, TV-changing CBS sitcom premiered on Sept. 19, 1970, introducing viewers to a charming, single working woman and her workplace family, elements that veered from traditional sitcom fare and created a setting for new levels of funny.

Viewers lapped it up, joining Mary, Lou & Co. for a seven-season run that resulted in critical adulation, 29 Emmys and three spin-offs. "MTM" influenced TV that followed, including such comedies as "Cheers," "30 Rock" and "Broad City," and many millions still love it today.

To commemorate the milestone, we compiled 50 things we love about the series, which is available to stream on Hulu or buy on Amazon and iTunes.

The history: 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' turns 50: Love is (still) all around for the trailblazing sitcom

Breaking Ground

1. The modern woman: Mary (Moore), who moved to Minneapolis after a long relationship ended, stood out in a TV landscape populated with married homemaker moms. It connected with and influenced a changing culture, where millions of women were entering the workforce.

2. No marriage, no problem: Mary had boyfriends, but marriage and motherhood were not her primary goals, as had been the case for so many TV characters who preceded her. Her fulfilling life delivered a strong message.

3. Serious laughter: After a decade of silly sitcoms featuring hillbillies, castaways and a Martian, "MTM" found comedy in real-life situations and relationships, mining countless laughs from brilliant character development, rather than ridiculous concepts.

4. Home at work: It established a new dynamic, the workplace family, which soon became its own comedy format.

5. Subtle shifts: "MTM" wasn't as rabble-rousing as Norman Lear's "All in the Family," but it had a feminist sensibility and stealthily took aim at cultural stress points, slyly alluding to premarital sex and birth control. Sometimes, it was more direct, as when Mary objected to her male predecessor being paid more or dropped a friend who was anti-Semitic.

6. Inclusion (incrementally): The show was one of the first to feature a gay character, Phyllis Lindstrom's brother, in a 1973 episode, and it wasn't the kind of negative portrayal common at the time.

7. Women write: At the time, "MTM" provided rare behind-the-camera opportunities for women, including writers Pat Nardo, Susan Silver and Emmy winner Treva Silverman. Joan Darling directed the acclaimed "Chuckles Bites the Dust" (written by David Lloyd, father of "Modern Family" co-creator Christopher Lloyd).

Characters

8. Mary Richards (Moore), a kind, decent person establishing a new life in Minneapolis, where she took a job in a TV newsroom. She learned, sometimes hesitantly, to assert herself, gaining confidence and building her own work/home family.

9. Rhoda Morgenstern (Valerie Harper). the yang to Mary's yin, a brash New Yorker who bonded with her demure Midwestern neighbor. Viewers laughed at her self-deprecating humor, but cheered as she overcame her sad-sack identity.

10. Lou Grant (Edward Asner), the crusty WJM newsroom boss with a soft and chewy center.

11. Ted Baxter (Ted Knight), the narcissistic news anchor, owner of a deep voice and a shallow intellect. Originally the most one-dimensional character, he gained depth over time, but remained blissfully unaware of his ignorance to the hilarious end.

12. Murray Slaughter (Gavin McLeod), the smart but frustrated news writer who had a crush on Mary and a million insults for Ted.

13. Phyllis Lindstrom (Cloris Leachman), Mary's friend and landlord, whose haughtiness hardly hid her insecurity.

14. Sue Ann Nivens (Betty White), WJM's "Happy Homemaker," who projected domestic serenity but had a naughty sensibility and scheming heart roiling beneath.

15. Georgette Franklin (Georgia Engel), Ted's soft-spoken girlfriend and eventual wife. Her simple goodness more than made up for a lack of worldliness.

Story continues