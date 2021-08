Actor Ed Asner, seen in 2020, reportedly died on Sunday. He was 91. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images)

Actor Ed Asner, best known for portraying city news editor Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff series “Lou Grant,” has died at the age of 91, the New York Daily News reported Sunday.

A verified Twitter account listed as belonging to the seven-time Emmy Award winner also appeared to confirm the news.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

