Mary Trump's book: 4 of the most shocking claims

Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla - Getty Images

From Harper's BAZAAR

Donald Trump's niece has written a tell-all book in which she brands her uncle a lecherous, narcissistic bully. The White House has rejected claims made in Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

The book will be released on 14 July, despite Trump's legal attempts to block it. Mary, 55, is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr, the president's older brother, who died in 1981 at the age of 42.

1. Donald Trump was abused as a child

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, claims that the US President was emotionally abused by his father, Fred Trump Sr, and experience that has left permanent damage. "By limiting Donald's access to his own feelings and rendering many of them unacceptable, Fred perverted his son's perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it," she writes. "Softness was unthinkable... Child abuse is, in some sense, the expectation of ‘too much’ or ‘not enough’. Donald directly experienced the ‘not enough’ in the loss of connection to his mother at a crucial development stage, which was deeply traumatic."

2. Trump praised his niece's breasts

Mary writes that the president has misogynist attitudes to women, describing a period in her life where she briefly worked as his ghostwriter. He provided “an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest and fattest slobs he’d ever met”. She also recalls a moment in 1990 when Trump saw her in a swimsuit in Florida. “Holy shit, Mary. You’re stacked," he said. His then wife, Maria Maples, responded with “mock horror, slapping him lightly on the arm”.

“I was 29 and not easily embarrassed,” she writes. “But my face reddened and I suddenly felt self-conscious. I pulled my towel around my shoulders.”

Story continues

Photo credit: Alex Wong - Getty Images

3. Trump paid someone to sit his exams

Trump attended Wharton Business School, at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania, but his niece alleges that he only got through it by cheating, a practice he views as "a way of life". “Donald worried that his grade point average, which put him far from the top of the class, would scuttle his efforts to get accepted. To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him. That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerised records.”

4. He displays the traits of a narcissist

"Nothing is ever enough" for Trump, writes Mary, who has a doctoral degree in clinical psychology. "This is far beyond garden-variety narcissism. Donald is not simply weak, his ego is a fragile thing that must be bolstered every moment because he knows deep down that he is nothing of what he claims to be."

