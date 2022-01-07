Mary Trump Spots The ‘Psy-Op’ Against Donald Trump In Joe Biden’s Jan. 6 Speech

Lee Moran
·1 min read

Mary Trump thinks one element of President Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday marking the anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot was aimed at getting right under the skin of her uncle, former President Donald Trump.

Trump and MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell noted on Thursday that Biden used the word “lost” multiple times in his address.

“It made me think of the way the intelligence community briefs the president before talking to people like (Russian President) Vladimir Putin about what might irritate them … what might make them feel uncomfortable,” said O’Donnell.

“This seemed to have some passages in there that were absolutely true and important for America to hear, but the White House and the president had to know would go straight into Donald Trump’s heart,” he suggested.

Trump, a fierce critic of her uncle, agreed.

“I thought it was masterfully done and exactly, as you say, along the lines of a psy-op, if you will,” she said.

“It was designed, at least in those parts, to make it clear to everybody listening to that speech what the reality of the 2020 election was ― that Donald lost badly and Joe Biden is the legitimate president ― but also to make it clear to Donald that nobody is fooled by his lies, except maybe himself,” Trump added.

Watch the interview here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

