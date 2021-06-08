Mary Trump Predicts How Donald Trump Will Throw His Children Under The Bus

Mary Trump doesn’t doubt that her uncle, ex-President Donald Trump, will sacrifice his own children to save himself from potential prosecution.

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Mary Trump if her uncle would “take one for his kids” if they were targeted by prosecutors. Both Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump work for the Trump Organization, which is under criminal investigation.

“No, he wouldn’t,” responded the former president’s niece, a vocal critic of her relative in recent years.

“I think if that were to happen, if prosecutors were to go after his children, he would fully expect them to take a hit for him, to benefit him. What he probably doesn’t understand is that’s not really how it works,” added the psychologist.

Prosecutors “always try to get people to flip so they can go after the bigger target,” said Mary Trump.

“But Donald would never imagine in a million years that his children would do that, although I’m fairly sure they would,” she explained. “So if that indeed happens, it’s going to be fascinating because he would never do anything to protect them if it were at his expense.”

“How do you know?” asked Cuomo.

“I’ve known him my whole life and unfortunately, I’ve had to analyze him pretty closely over the last four or five years,” said Mary Trump.

“This is somebody who’s never changed,” she added. “He doesn’t evolve. And as you said earlier, he has one thing he cares about, and that’s himself. That will never, ever change, no matter who gets in his way, no matter who gets hurt, even if it’s his kids.”

Watch the interview here:

"The only way [Trump] can continue to perpetuate the myths ... is to continue to lie. There is no truth here and there is no endgame," says former Pres. Trump's niece, Mary Trump. "...It's about maintaining power and using that in the event that he gets indicted." pic.twitter.com/f0Y0qNXCFE — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) June 8, 2021

