Mary Steenburgen Makes Sentimental Statement at 2024 Oscars with Vintage Wardrobe Choice from Her 1981 Win

Steenburgen wore the same floral jacket she wore when she won Best Supporting Actress

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty; Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Mary Steenburgen wears same jacket she won her 1981 Oscar Award in to 2024 Oscars.

Mary Steenburgen made a nostalgic fashion choice for the 2024 Academy Awards, reaching back into her closet for a familiar piece.

The 71-year-old actress graced the stage on Sunday to present the award for Best Supporting Actress, wearing the same black and floral jacket she donned in 1981 when she took home the same award for her performance in Melvin and Howard.

Joining her on stage were past recipients of the award, including Jamie Lee Curtis, Lupita Nyong’o, Rita Moreno and Regina King, all of whom offered glowing praise for one of the nominated actresses.

Steenburgen delivered a heartfelt speech honoring Emily Blunt for her role in Oppenheimer. As she and the other former winners shared their thoughts, the screen behind them showcased images from previous ceremonies, capturing the moments when they received their Oscars. Among these images was one of Steenburgen, clad in the black and floral jacket she had chosen to wear again for the occasion.

Related: Danielle Brooks' 2024 Oscar Manicure Includes a Meaningful Nod to the 25 Previous Black Nominees in Her Category

Kevin Mazur/Getty Mary Steenburgen at 2024 Oscars

Although Steenburgen didn't wear the jacket on the red carpet, she still looked flawless in a belted, strapless dress featuring a slit up the side. She kept her hair classy with a simple blowout and added a pop of color with a small rainbow clutch.

Walking the carpet with her was her husband, Ted Danson, whom she married in 1995. Danson, 76, opted for a classic black tuxedo for his red carpet look but added a touch of flair with a black-and-white polka dot tie and pocket handkerchief.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Disney/Frank Micelotta Mary Steenburgen wears black jacket with floral print while presenting award for Best Supporting Actress.

Related: Lupita Nyong'o Attends 2024 Oscars in a Meaningful Armani Gown Inspired by a Look She Wore a Decade Ago

Story continues

But Steenburgen wasn't the only Oscars attendee who wore a sentimental outfit. Also wearing a meaningful look was Nyong'o, 41, who wore a periwinkle Armani Privé gown custom-made with lots of glitzy details.

According to E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, the actress' baby blue dress is a sweet nod to the dreamy light blue Prada gown Nyong'o wore to the 2014 Oscars when she won the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 12 Years a Slave.

Nyong'o's stylist, Micaela Erlanger, reminisced over the original gown worn 10 years ago on Instagram.

"This woman, this dress, and this moment completely changed the course of my career. There is so much to reflect on… so many behind-the-scenes moments and stories leading up to this day. From the rounds of mood boards, sketches, swatches, fittings, and process. It was a journey," Erlanger wrote, concluding her message by thanking Nyong'o for giving her the opportunity to dress her.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.