Mary Simon is Canada's 30th Governor General

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon was installed as the 30th governor general of Canada during a historic ceremony that took place in the Senate Chamber earlier today.

The installation ceremony was followed by a presentation of military honours and the inspection of a guard of honour at the National War Memorial. The new governor general then made her way to Rideau Hall, the official residence and workplace of the governor general in Ottawa, where family members were waiting to mark the event.

Quote:

"I am so honoured to be Canada's first Indigenous governor general. Today's ceremony was the official start of an incredible new adventure for my husband Whit and I, as well as for all Canadians. We are deeply touched by all the support my family and I have received. Now the work begins to serve, represent, honour and showcase Canadians from all corners of our country."

Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada

Quick facts:

Mary Simon is the first Indigenous governor general in Canada since Confederation.

During the installation, the new governor general also became chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order of Canada, chancellor of the Order of Military Merit and chancellor of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces.

The installation of a new governor general is a historic moment reflecting our constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy.

The event was organized by the Department of Canadian Heritage.

