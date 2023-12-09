Mary Robinson urges politicians to make science a force of nature

As the UN warns that trillions of dollars are being poured into activities that directly harm nature, prominent climate advocate Mary Robinson has called on governments to take science more seriously amid efforts to bring about nature-based solutions to the climate crisis.

The former Irish president was speaking in Dubai at the Cop28 climate summit during its themed "nature day" on Saturday, 9 December.

The UN Enviroment Programme chose the day to sound the alarm that investment in activities that promote a stable climate and healthy land was at least 30 times lower than investment in projects that are detrimental to nature.

Robinson – co-chair of the Elders group of former world leaders established by Nelson Mandela – said expertise on nature needed to be taken far more seriously by those in power.

“The Governments that did well in Covid listened to their chief medical officers … and took the tough decisions from the beginning,” Robinson told a side event at Cop28.

“When I was president of Ireland from 1990-1997 I didn’t make any speeches about climate. It was not an issue in Ireland at that time.”

Climate justice

Robinson said it was only when she later became the UN's high commissioner for human rights did she understand the seriousness of the climate crisis – but she still wasn't clear on how it impacted her own work at the time.



