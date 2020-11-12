Mary Millben Releases a Beautiful Rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' to Extend Diwali 2020 Greetings Virtually (Watch Video of The American Singer)

Diwali, the festival of lights is here and starting today with Vasu Baras, marks the beginning of Deepavali in India. People across the country will be extending their greetings and wishes for Diwali with one another. Contributing to it, is American singer Mary Millben who released a beautiful rendition of 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' for Diwali 2020. The popular African-American Hollywood actress and singer, released a video as her virtual Diwali greetings to people across the globe, especially in India and US, where the festival is marked with great enthusiasm. Lakshmi Aarti Songs and Bhajans With Lyrics for Deepavali Puja.

'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' as a hymn is usually played or sung during the festive occasion in several Indian households. "This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture," said Millben in a statement. In the video, she dons a traditional attire and it has been shot in The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona. Millben expressed that India and Indian-American community is very special to her and she considered it as a blessing to be able to give virtual wishes for Diwali 2020 through her song. Canadian Children Sing ‘Om Jai Jagdish’ Aarti During Christmas Concert, Video Shows World is One Family.

So blessed to perform virtually for #Diwali2020 and can’t wait to share with you.#Diwali is a moment where the world gathers in celebration of new harvest, gratefulness for prosperity, and celebrating light over darkness through the beauty of lamps. Stay tuned...11.12.20 pic.twitter.com/7DZkPDXBv0 — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 11, 2020





The music for this track has been given by Canadian Screen Award and Grammy nominated composer Daryl Bennett. A diverse team of Sony Pictures has worked on making it possible. The creative team includes producer Tim Davis, award-winning engineer/mixer Jorge Vivo, executive directors John Schaus and Trent Massey of Arizona-based production company Ambient Skies, and BridalbyDeena owner Deena Mali.

This is not the first time, Millben has sang for the Indian community. On India's 74th Independence Day this year on August 15, she also sung national anthem "Jana Gana Mana". Millben is a very popular singer for having performed for US Presidents — George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.