Mary Mara, ‘E.R.’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies in Possible Drowning at 61

Mary Mara, a character actress known for her extensive resume of guest-starring roles on shows like “E.R.,” “Shameless,” and “Law & Order,” died Sunday, her manager Craig Dorfman confirmed to TheWrap. She was 61.

The New York State Police announced in a press release that Mara died by possible drowning in Cape Vincent, New York. After receiving a call Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m., Cape Vicent Fire and Ambulance recovered her body from the St. Lawrence River. According to initial reports, there were no signs of foul play. An autopsy is being conducted at the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office as part of an ongoing investigation into her death.

“Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met,” Dorfman said in a statement. “I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway. She was electric, funny, and a true individual. Everyone loved her. She will be missed.”

