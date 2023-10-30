Mary Lou Retton Shares Health Update: 'Continuing to Slowly Recover and Staying Very Positive'

The Olympic gymnast said she will share more information about her health issues "when the time is right"

Robin Marchant/Getty Mary Lou Retton shared a health update on Instagram following a multi-week bout with a rare form of pneumonia.

Mary Lou Retton is on the road to recovery following a health scare that landed her in the ICU.



"I'm with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process," the former gymnastics champion, 55, wrote in a statement on her Instagram account on Monday.



While she did not disclose any more details about what landed her in the hospital — which her daughter, McKenna Kelley, originally said was "a very rare form of pneumonia" — she did say, "When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues."

Retton added that hope that by eventually sharing her own story, she "can help others who may face the same battle as me."

The gymnastics star also wrote that she is "beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement," and said she is "overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight."

"I am forever grateful to you all!" she added.

The five-time Olympic medalist also wrote, "I appreciate everyone's respect of my privacy at this time," and signed off the update: "I love you all -MLR."

Jerry Cooke /Sports Illustrated via Getty Mary Lou Retton at the 1984 Summer Olympics.

The Oct. 30 update comes a week after Kelley, 26, announced that the gymnastics icon was released from a Texas hospital after a multi-week bout of pneumonia.

“Mom is HOME & in recovery mode,” Kelley wrote in a statement on Instagram. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.”

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone," she continued. "Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts.”

Earlier this month, Kelley announced the news that her mom was hospitalized and “fighting for her life.”

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," she wrote in a message on a Spotfund fundraising page for Retton, which has raised over $459,00 as of Monday afternoon.

"She is not able to breathe on her own," she continued. "She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”



Eric McCandless via Getty Mary Lou Retton is recovering at home following a stay in the ICU, the gymnast shared on Instagram.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer, Retton’s eldest daughter, said the family’s No. 1 concern is "the well being of our mom.”

“That being said, being by her side is our first priority,” Schrepfer, 28, added.

During their mom's stay in the ICU, the sisters spoke out about the outpouring of support for their mom.

“My sisters and I are overwhelmed — overwhelmed,” Schrepfer said on Instagram. “We didn’t even realize that there’s so many people out there that love her just as much as we do and it’s been a really hard time for our family."

“And so just seeing that people love her like that, showing her that support has just meant the world to us and to her, so thank you," she added.



