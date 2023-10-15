Mary Lou Retton Hospitalization Update: Olympic Champion Making “Truly Remarkable” Progress As “Recovery Is Steadily Progressing”

Mary Lou Retton has been “fighting for her life” in the ICU after suffering from a rare form of pneumonia. Now her daughter McKenna Kelley is sharing some positive updates regarding the health of the Olympic champion.

“We’re thrilled to share some uplifting news. Mom’s progress is truly remarkable. Prayers have been felt and are being answered,” Kelley shared in an Instagram post. “Although she remains in ICU, her path to recovery is steadily progressing. Her fighting spirit is truly shining. Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing.”

She continued, “Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening! She’s beginning to respond to treatments. Once more, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for your overwhelming love and support.”

Earlier this week Kelley used social media to inform about her mother’s hospitalization saying the Dancing with the Stars alum was “not able to breathe on her own” and had “been in ICU for over a week.” Due to the former gymnast not having medical insurance, Kelly also started a fundraiser to raise money for medical bills which now has over $424K when the initial goal was $50K.

Retton’s former DWTS dance partner, Sasha Farber had been in contact with the gold-medalist after learning of her hospitalization.

“I’ve been talking to her today. She’s fighting… she kind of wants to give up,” Farber told ET in an interview. “I’m sending videos of her dancing and I’m telling her there’s only one Mary Lou Retton, you’ve got this.”

