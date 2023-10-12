Mary Lou Retton Health Update: ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Partner Says Former Gymnast “Is A Fighter”

Mary Lou Retton is hospitalized with a rare condition of pneumonia and is said to be “fighting for her life” in the ICU. The Olympic champion was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars Season 27 where she was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber.

Farber has been in touch with Retton since her hospitalization and provided a health update during an interview with ET.

“I’ve been talking to her today. She’s fighting… she kind of wants to give up,” Farber said. “I’m sending videos of her dancing and I’m telling her there’s only one Mary Lou Retton, you’ve got this.”

He continued, “It’s crazy because last week, she was in LA (or two weeks ago) and she wanted to meet up and I had rehearsals and I couldn’t. She was like, ‘Let me take you out for dinner.’ And I couldn’t go because I had rehearsals.”

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in 2018

Farber reflected on life and said that “you got to see the people” and “you got to call them.” The dancer was able to speak with Retton and her daughter. Farber encouraged people to donate to the online fundraiser Retton’s daughter started.

“[Retton] is a fighter and she’s going to be great,” Farber added despite the former gymnast saying she had “nothing more.”

Watch Farber give a health update on his former DWTS partner Retton in the video posted below.

Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelley started an online fundraiser to help pay for her hospitalization as the Olympian didn’t have medical insurance to help cover the costs. The initial goal was $50K and as of this writing, it had over 5,400 donors donating more than $306K.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” reads Kelley’s fundraiser. “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

