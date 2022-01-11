Mary-Kate Olsen Gave Us a Lesson in Mixing Neutrals During a Rare Outing

Queens of rare sightings and going incognito, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen step out in public every once in a blue moon. And on Monday, Mary-Kate was spotted taking a stroll in New York City in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

For the outing, Mary-Kate chose a heavily layered outfit to both combat the cold and seemingly disguise her identity. She paired a black shin-length, velour coat with baggy, gray split-hem trousers and black-and-white sneakers.

The actress-turned-fashion-designer accessorized with an electric blue scarf, beige beanie, aviator sunglasses, several gold rings, and a black face mask. In typical New Yorker fashion, she gazed at her phone and held a to-go coffee cup between her arm and midsection.

RELATED: Mary-Kate Olsen Broke Her Neutral Outfit Streak with a Very Bright Coat

The sighting comes the same day she and her twin sister Ashley released a tribute to their former Full House co-star and television father Bob Saget, who died suddenly over the weekend. "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man," the private sisters said in the statement obtained by People. "We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has.

The continued, "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

According to the Orange County sheriff's office, Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon. The cause of death is still unknown, but law enforcement officials have found no evidence of foul play or drug use. A source told Daily Mail, that the actor died "in his sleep."